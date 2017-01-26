Wrestling Lakers repeat as league champs

For the second year in a row, the Skaneateles wrestling team proudly possesses the Onondaga High School League Liberty division regular-season championship.

To clinch it, Skanetaeles had to go to Buckley Gym Wednesday night and knock off its fellow Lakers from Cazenovia. Claiming five of the six bouts, Skaneateles led all the way and, by a 57-21 margin, assured itself another league crown.

It helped that Cazenovia did not offer opposition in any of the first three bouts, so Joey McIntyre (195 pounds), T.J. Greenfield (220 pounds) and Dylan O’Hara (285 pounds) claimed forfeits.

Not until J.W. Simmons took the mat at 106 pounds did Skaneateles win a contested bout. Simmons, who surpassed 100 career wins during the Skaneateles Dual Meet on Jan. 21, continued to add to that win total by claiming a tough 7-1 decision over Cazenovia star Jacob Wells.

At 120 pounds, Bo Arold made his first varsity win a memorable one, pinning Ryan Frost in just 83 seconds. Cazenovia won the next three bouts, including Will Shephard (126 pounds) beating Christian Daley 7-3, but Skaneateles would sweep the rest of the slate.

In between forfeits to Matt Goetzmann (152 pounds) and Ian Frackelton (170 pounds), Josh O’Hara, at 160 pounds, pinned Austin Sherman early in the second period. Matt Goetzmann (145 pounds) also had a second-period fall over Doug Buckley as Pat Greenfield (182 pounds) closed it out with a 39-second pin over Chris Beare.

