NOPL news: NOPL makes tax season easier in three ways

Jan 26, 2017 News, Point of View, Star Review

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Waltos

Librarian

Tax season officially kicks off on Jan. 31, which is the deadline for employers to furnish employees with their annual Wage and Tax Statements, also known as W-2s. Once you have your W-2 in hand, it will be time to start thinking about filing your income taxes.

Here at the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL), we have come up with three ways to help make the process of filing taxes a bit easier for you:

Online income tax toolkit

From forms and instruction manuals to mailing address and tax services, we have compiled some of the most oft-requested resources and put them on one, easy-to-use webpage that you can access at nopl.org/tax-toolkit.

Tax preparation and E-file assistance

AARP volunteers will provide free tax preparation for qualifying individuals at NOPL North Syracuse on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays from Feb. 1 thru April 14. An appointment is required; please call 458-6184. 

If you prepare your taxes on your own but would like assistance filing them electronically to expedite your refund check, help is available at NOPL Cicero on select Fridays from Feb. 3 thru April 14.  An appointment is recommended; please call 699-2032.

Forms and printing

Tax forms and instructions will be available at all three NOPL locations when they are received from the Internal Revenue Service and the New York State Department of Taxation. If you need other forms, we can print up to five pages for you at no charge. Additional pages can be printed for a nominal charge.

