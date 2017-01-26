New York State Police seek identification regarding incident at DeWitt Barnes & Noble

Jan 26, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Crime, Eagle Bulletin
The New York State Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual regarding an incident that occurred Jan. 5 at the Barnes & Noble store located at 3454 Erie Blvd. East in DeWitt.
Police say the incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, but have not released information regarding the nature of the incident which included a male individual. The individual is pictured on surveillance cameras in the store.
If you have information on the identity of this person, contact Senior Investigator Broccoli at 315-677-9971.
I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.
