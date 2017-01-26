 

New York State Police seek identification regarding incident at DeWitt Barnes & Noble

Jan 26, 2017 Crime, Eagle Bulletin

New York State Police are seeking individuals who may have information of the identity of this man to contact them. (Surveillance Footage)

The New York State Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual regarding an incident that occurred Jan. 5 at the Barnes & Noble store located at 3454 Erie Blvd. East in DeWitt.

Police say the incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, but have not released information regarding the nature of the incident which included a male individual. The individual is pictured on surveillance cameras in the store.

If you have information on the identity of this person, contact Senior Investigator Broccoli at 315-677-9971.

Hayleigh Gowans

I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.

