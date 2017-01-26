Livin’ in Liverpool: Villagers awakened by New Year’s car crash

What a way to start the new year!

During the early morning of New Year’s Day, a 22-year-old Baldwinsville man was charged with driving-while-intoxicated and fleeing from police after pulling away from an Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy near Route 31 and speeding south on Route 57 before crashing into a snowbank near the Liverpool First United Methodist Church, 604 Oswego St.

The noisy impact roused nearby neighbors who heard it at about 1:45 a.m. Jan. 1.

The incident began when Deputy Mark Grady was patrolling Route 31 and Oswego Road in Clay when he spotted a speeding 2007 Hyundai Elantra at about 1:30 a.m. Grady pulled over the driver, but as the deputy approached the car, the motorist sped south on Oswego Road.

Grady chased him for about five miles before the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a snowbank near the intersection of Oswego and Vine streets in the village.

Liverpool Police Officers Robert Marshall and Peter Rauch also responded to the scene, and assisted Grady as he took Khan into custody.

The driver, Asif Khan, 22, of Highland Drive, Baldwinsville, suffered minor injuries and refused a medical transport.

The sheriff’s office charged Khan with driving while intoxicated and third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer.

Liverpool officers charged Khan with fourth-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving, open containing/consuming in motor vehicle and several traffic tickets including passing a red light, driving across hazard markings, speeding and driving without a license.

After Khan was taken into custody, additional Sheriff’s units arrived at the scene as well as State Police, Liverpool Fire Department and American Medical Response.

Khan was arraigned in the Town of Clay Court before Judge Brian Lauri. Bail was set at $2,500 cash bond. Khan was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center jail.

Last year he was victim

Coincidentally, last Jan. 17, Khan, who was then 21 and reportedly living in Liverpool, was identified as a victim of a morning robbery at a DeWitt hotel parking lot.

Khan told authorities he’d rented a room for the night with several friends and was leaving when he was approached by two males, one an acquaintance and the other unknown to him. The stranger threatened Khan with a folding knife, and the two forced Khan to empty his pockets, police said.

The men stole Khan’s cell phone and two gold chains before punching Khan in the face.

Two young men were charged with the crime, and an 18-year-old North Syracuse woman was later arrested as an accessory.

Galeville rip-offs

Speaking of local crimes, on Jan. 4, Galeville resident Pam Sprague reported on nextdoor.com that a neighbor’s car was stolen the day before. “Another neighbor’s bike was stolen Monday or Tuesday night [Jan 2 or 3], both on Fairmount Avenue. State Police stopped to talk to me and other neighbors re: the theft … and to make us aware.”

Oysters on the half-shell

Last week The Retreat started serving delicious fresh-shucked raw oysters from the Commonwealth of Virginia. The salinity levels of the Chesapeake Bay and its major tributaries are ideal for sustaining great-tasting shellfish.

Raised in the cool waters of the Atlantic, the savory shellfish are well complemented by The Retreat’s new Texas Bloody Mary, although I usually wash them down with a cool pilsner beer, especially after I’ve garnished them with lemon, hot sauce and horseradish.

The price is right, too! You get four oysters for a mere $7.

If you’re skittish about eating them raw, The Retreat’s kitchen staff will be glad to bake you four oysters Rockefeller topped with parsley and other green herbs, a rich butter sauce and bread crumbs before being broiler on the half-shell.

Grrl Power!

Ladies are rockin’ the Limp Lizard Barbecue, 201 First St.

Live music continues there Thursday, Jan. 26, with tunes by one of the area’s top young performers, country-music singer Savannah Harmon.

Last year Savannah went down to Nashville with nothing but her family and her baby Martin guitar and came back with the Female Rising Star vocalist of the year award bestowed by the “Josie Show,” a nationally syndicated radio network dedicated to new songwriters.

Speaking of multi-talented lady musicians, fiddler/guitarist Jess Novak appears at the Limp on Thursday, Feb. 9. Another good gal takes the stage on Friday, Feb. 10 when Rhapsody features gifted vocalist Rebecca Blanch, an alumna of Liverpool High School and Marist College.

And on Feb. 18, Hold the Air showcases the heartfelt vocals of Tiffany Hotaling, before Harmon returns on Feb. 23.

Admission is always free at the Limp Lizard, and don’t forget high-spirited and harmonious open jam session on Tuesday nights; limplizardbbq.com; 451-9774.

Contact the columnist at russtarby@aol.com.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story