Library focus: Mark your calendars now!

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

February is shaping up to be a fun-filled month at BPL and the first weekend promises something for all ages.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, come to the library to celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day.

Take children to the library and you will feed their imagination. A love of reading and books starts with pictures, stories and rhymes which even the youngest child can enjoy, and Take Your Child To The Library Day is a great time to introduce them to BPL (and get them their own library card). From 1 to 3 p.m. join us in the Community Room for Bricks 4 Kidz, an interactive Lego program where kids can let their imaginations run wild. There will be big Legos for little people and even robotics for the older kids.

Getting tired of the cold weather? Are you longing for warm tropical breezes and sunshine? Well, we can’t bring the Caribbean to B’ville, but on Sunday, Feb. 5, we can provide an afternoon of tropical music with Panloco. One of Western New York’s most versatile steel bands, Panloco was formed in 1995. Led by percussionist Ted Canning, Panloco explores the musical qualities of the steel pan from its traditional Caribbean roots to pop, jazz, classical, and world music.

Beginning at 1:30 p.m., learn how to create the unique music of the steel drum in a one-hour workshop. This will be followed by a lively concert by Panloco. What better way to spend a winter’s afternoon than enjoying beautiful Caribbean music!

