Canton Woods: February is Heart Health Month

By Ruth Troy

Director

February is National Heart Health Month. Take a few minutes to consider you heart health. Canton Woods is initiating Wellness Wednesdays in February to promote awareness of healthy heart lifestyle choices. We are encouraging small steps toward improved Heart Health. Wellness Wednesdays will include a gentle stretch break twice a day and a healthy mid-morning snack.

On Friday, Feb. 3, join the Nationwide Campaign and wear red in support of women’s heart health. Go Red for Women!

If you want to add exercise to your heart-healthy lifestyle, Canton Woods offers several fitness options including Aerobics, Arm Chair Aerobics, Falls Prevention and Tai Chi. These classes are all held on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check out the village website or call the center for more details.

As part of our effort towards improved heart health, at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 24, a pharmacist from our local Walgreens will be at Canton Woods to provide helpful information on your heart health.

The winter weather has arrived. Listed below are reminders of policies for inclement weather.

Weather related closings:

If Syracuse schools are closed, there is no PEACE lunch.

Meals on Wheels is closed if the Baldwinsville and/or Liverpool schools are closed.

Canton Woods is closed only when the village of Baldwinsville is closed.

B’ville Express will not pick up riders if the Baldwinsville schools are closed. It will be the responsibility of the rider to cancel any appointments for that day.

As always, use your best judgment for staying safe in the winter months.

Art Group will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 7 and 21 at Canton Woods. New participants welcome.

HEAP 2016-17 (Home Energy Assistance Program) is now open. If you need assistance with a HEAP application, please contact your outreach workers at 638-4536.

AARP Defensive Driving class is scheduled for Feb. 9. The class is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for more information and to sign up; 638-4536.

B’ville Express needs volunteer drivers! B’ville Express drivers provide transportation for seniors 60 years of age and over to essential services. This is an incredibly valuable service that helps Baldwinsville seniors to remain in their own homes, in their community. B’ville Express operates out of Canton Woods if you are interested in volunteering, please contact Ellen at 638-4536.

Canton Woods now has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe and environmentally-friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (638-4536) and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Monday, Jan. 30, the menu includes boneless chicken breast topped in Marsala sauce, seasoned wild rice, winter blend vegetables and chocolate cream pie. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

