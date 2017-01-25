Walmart to give away Hershey’s samples Jan. 28, 29

Jan 25, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Business, Eagle Bulletin, Eagle Observer, Food, News, Star Review
Hershey's will give way one million of its new Cookie Layer Crunch bars at Walmart stores across the nation Jan. 28 and 29.
Hershey’s long-anticipated Cookie Layer Crunch bars are now available at mass retailers across the country. Walmart is celebrating the nationwide rollout by giving away one million samples! Beginning Jan. 28, Hershey fans can take a complimentary bite of Cookie Layer Crunch at all Walmart locations in Syracuse including Walmart East Syracuse, Walmart Camillus and Walmart Cicero.
Cookie Layer Crunch is the latest innovation from Hershey’s – it delivers a fun and delicious surprise by combining the classic Hershey’s Chocolate that consumers love with the crunch they desire. Every Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch bar contains layers of crunchy cookie bits and decadent filling, all surrounded by smooth and creamy Hershey’s chocolate. Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch bars will come in three delicious flavor varieties: caramel, vanilla crème and mint.
Shoppers should be on the lookout to join the one million sample taste-test celebration by keeping an eye out for sampling experiences in-store at their local Walmart.
To learn more about Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch bars, visit https://wm6.walmart.com/Hershey.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
