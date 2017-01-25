 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Walmart to give away Hershey’s samples Jan. 28, 29

Jan 25, 2017 Business, Eagle Bulletin, Eagle Observer, Food, News, Star Review

Walmart to give away Hershey’s samples Jan. 28, 29

Hershey's will give way one million of its new Cookie Layer Crunch bars at Walmart stores across the nation Jan. 28 and 29.

Hershey’s long-anticipated Cookie Layer Crunch bars are now available at mass retailers across the country. Walmart is celebrating the nationwide rollout by giving away one million samples! Beginning Jan. 28, Hershey fans can take a complimentary bite of Cookie Layer Crunch at all Walmart locations in Syracuse including Walmart East Syracuse, Walmart Camillus and Walmart Cicero.

Cookie Layer Crunch is the latest innovation from Hershey’s – it delivers a fun and delicious surprise by combining the classic Hershey’s Chocolate that consumers love with the crunch they desire. Every Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch bar contains layers of crunchy cookie bits and decadent filling, all surrounded by smooth and creamy Hershey’s chocolate. Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch bars will come in three delicious flavor varieties: caramel, vanilla crème and mint.

Shoppers should be on the lookout to join the one million sample taste-test celebration by keeping an eye out for sampling experiences in-store at their local Walmart.

To learn more about Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch bars, visit https://wm6.walmart.com/Hershey.

Comment on this Story

Incentive zoning: Lysander residents raise questions about Collington Pointe East application
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field van buren volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: