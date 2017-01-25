 

Van Buren assessor reminds residents of STAR changes

Jan 25, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, Business, Government, News

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

Van Buren Assessor Theresa Golden reminded residents at the Jan. 17 Van Buren Town Board meeting that New York state has eliminated the STAR property tax relief program for new homeowners starting with the 2016 assessment roll. However, homeowners with an existing regular STAR exemption still do not have to take action to get their tax break; those with Enhanced STAR or senior citizen exemptions have until March 1 to renew them.

Basic STAR exempted the first $30,000 in school taxes for homeowners whose total household income is less than $500,000, while Enhanced STAR exempted those 65 and older with qualifying incomes from the first $65,300 in school taxes.

Under the 2016-17 state budget, the STAR program has been converted to an income tax credit. Existing STAR exemptions have been “grandfathered” in, but those purchasing a new home will pay their school taxes in full up front and receive a credit on their income taxes.

Golden said there is still much confusion about the new STAR rules. She said 18,000 people across the state have registered for STAR but are not actually eligible for the exemption.

While her office cannot accept applications for new STAR exemptions, Golden said her office has notified homeowners who are eligible to renew their exemptions. The deadline is March 1. Reminder postcards will be sent Feb. 1 to those who have not renewed their exemptions.

Golden said she is still receiving about six calls a day from residents asking where their rebate check is.

The Department of Tax and Finance has mailed more than two million STAR tax credit checks and property tax freeze rebate checks since Jan. 9, but many New Yorkers still have not received their checks.

If you have not received your STAR check, call 518-457-2036; if you are still waiting for your tax freeze check, call 518-453-8146.

No football for FiOS customers

Also at the Jan. 17 meeting, Councilor Mary Frances Sabin reported that the town will soon contact Time Warner Cable to begin negotiations to renew the cable franchise agreement.

As for the Verizon FiOS agreement, Sabin said FiOS is locked in a dispute with Bristlecone Broadcasting, which owns the local Fox affiliate. Since the contract expired Jan. 1, Bristlecone pulled the plug on FiOS subscribers’ access to WSYT Fox 68 (channels 8 in standard definition and 508 in high definition on FiOS), WNYS My43 (MyNet channels 7 SD and 507 HD), WSYT ZUUS Country channel 465 SD and WNYS GetTV channel 480 SD.

“It’s football playoffs season,” Sabin said. “The last couple of weeks, our residents [with FiOS] haven’t been able to get the football games on the Fox network.”

Sabin said if Bristlecone and FiOS don’t reach an agreement by Feb. 5, FiOS viewers will miss out on the Super Bowl.

Sabin said she has reached out to FiOS for updates and reminded them “they are losing customers.”

“I’m a Verizon FiOS customer, so I stuck my own opinion as well,” she said.

Sarah Hall contributed to this report.

