Theater review: BTG stages rousing, romantic rendition of ‘The Music Man’

The Baldwinsville Theatre Guild's production of "The Music Man" runs through Feb. 4. (Photo by Amelia Beamish)

By Russ Tarby

Contributing Writer

Tickets are selling like hotcakes for Baldwinsville Theatre Guild’s 75th anniversary presentation of Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man,” running through Feb. 4, at the Presbyterian Education Center.

No wonder folks are ringing the box office phone off the hook. Delivered by director Henry Wilson rather than by Wells Fargo wagon, this production shines all night long as “something special.”

Not only are the two leads spectacular — Ben Sills as spellbinding cymbal salesman Harold Hill and Maggie Dougherty as Marion the librarian — the entire cast of 33 seems to rally around that romantic couple as the plot leads from crass scam to community salvation.

Along the way, audiences are treated to some of the most endearing and enduring songs ever written for the stage, tunes such as the rhythmic “Rock Island,” the half-spoken “Trouble in River City,” the hopeful “Wells Fargo Wagon” and the rousing “76 Trombones.”

Music director Colin Keating helms a capable nine-piece pit band featuring brassmen Andy Dolloff and Josh Nightingale as they blow enough to suggest those six dozen horns. To Keating’s credit, his musicians located directly in front of the stage never overpower the singer; instead they’re tasteful accompaniment brings out everyone’s best.

Although lacking a featured number, actor Dan Bostick makes an important contribution drawing groans and guffaws as River City’s muddled Mayor Shinn. His is an award-worthy supporting turn, a valuable bit of acting which consistently moves the plot ahead while inspiring hearty laughter.

In minor roles, a beefy Garrett Robinson portrays Charlie, a villainous Hill colleague bent on exposing the grifter, Paul Thompson is Hill’s shady sidekick, Marcellus, and Carter Galle and Rachelle LaRivierre play puppy lovers Tommy Djilas and Gracie Shinn.

Other solid performances are turned in by red-haired Deborah Hooper as Marion’s mom, Beth DeRousie as Mayor Shinn’s pretentious wife and young Sam Denton as Marion’s lisping little brother, Winthrop.

Because Winthrop is initially withdrawn because of his lisp, the empathy audiences feel for him turns into triumph when, inspired by the charismatic Prof. Hill, he happily belts out “Gary, Indiana” and later cuts loose with a shiny gold cornet.

Playful numbers like “Pick-a-Little, Talk-a-Little,” “Shipoopi,” and the barbershop quartet’s “Lida Rose” bring a welcome bit of whimsy to the proceedings.

The turn-of-the-century costumes and hairstyles are gorgeous. Henry Wilson’s small-town set magically managed by wagons and revolves, and the sound and lights all professionally handled.

But the show is still carried upon the strong shoulders of Sills and Dougherty as the reluctant lovers.

Ben Sills is one of the area’s top leading men, with magnetic stage presence and a powerful voice, and he’s at the peak of his powers as Harold Hill. Even though Hill has absolutely no musical training, the shady salesman with a beguiling smile and persuasive line of talk cons the community into ponying up big bucks to back a boys’ brass band. Marion is suspicious, and while she gives glorious voice to the wishful “Goodnight My Someone,” Hill’s still singing the praises of bachelorhood in “The Sadder but Wiser Girl (for Me).”

Maggie Dougherty sings like an archangel, with clarity and control even in her higher register, thrillingly demonstrated on the song “My White Knight.” Dougherty, who teaches music at Cazenovia Middle School, is an incredibly skilled vocalist as well as an adept actress.

When Hill finally strikes up the band, Mayor Shinn and the townspeople forget the tar and feathers and actually embrace the shyster. Hill simultaneously experiences a metamorphosis regarding romance, and Sills’ and Dougherty’s duet, “Till There was You,” says it all.

“The Music Man” produced by Jodi Wilson and Mark Baker continues at the First Presbyterian Education Center, 64 Oswego St., at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28, and Feb. 3 and 4; and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Tickets cost $23 in advance or $25 at the door; popcorn and coffee included; baldwinsvilletheatreguild.org; 877-8465.

NEW: BTG has added a performance at 7 p.m. Feb. 2.

