Office for Aging seeks nominees for Senior Citizen of the Year

The Onondaga County Department of Adult and Long Term Care Services, Office for Aging is seeking nominations for its 2017 Senior Citizen of the Year. This award will recognize an Onondaga County resident, age 60 or older, who demonstrates the power of making a difference through civic engagement.

“Today’s seniors are redefining aging,” said Executive Director Pete Headd. “Our office takes great pride in facilitating a process that identifies an individual who has impacted our community.”

The nomination form can be downloaded from the Office for Aging website: ongov.net/aging or call 435-2362 and one can be mailed to you. Submissions are due by Feb. 10.

The winner will attend a New York state event in Albany on May 9 and will be recognized at the Onondaga County Senior Celebration Luncheon to be held on May 17 at Drumlins Country Club.

For more information, contact the Office for Aging at 435-2362.

