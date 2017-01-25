New restaurant brings fusion-style dining to Manlius

Open Flame is located at 301 Fayette St. in Manlius and opened in mid-November. (Shweta Karikehalli)

By Shweta Karikehalli

Contributing Writer

A new international, fusion-style restaurant in Manlius has residents hooked on its unique cuisine. Open Flame, owned and operated by Mason Towhid, has been attracting many customers since first opening in mid-November.

Customers visiting the shop can expect to be greeted by the smell of a blend of spices and several different types of food, including Indian, Mexican, Italian, Afghani and some American classics at the restaurant located at 301 Fayette St. in Manlius.

“My favorite dishes here are the tandoori ones, “ said Towhid, speaking of the style of cooking typical in India, Pakistan and parts of the Middle East, which involves marinating meat in yogurt and spices, and then slowly cooking it in a clay oven.

Towhid’s international influence is evidenced by the nature of the dishes on the menu. For example, naan is a soft, fluffy, doughy flatbread traditionally eaten with curry, but at Open Flame, it can be served with meat, cheese and sour cream as a taco roll up.

Towhid, who moved to Manlius from northern California, has been to 25 different countries and says he drew inspiration for the worldly fare of the restaurant from his travels.

“It’s a very mixed batch. It’s kind of traditional, but I add my own twist to it. It’s very different from anything around here, and that is why I think it’s important,” said Towhid.

Manlius locals can attest to this. “This restaurant is definitely the first of its kind in Manlius. I had never really had anything like it before, but I really liked the chicken korma. You can tell that everything here is very fresh,” said first time visitor, Joel Bergan.

Being the sole chef keeps Towhid busy, but he says he doesn’t mind all of the cooking. “Anytime there is a charity event or large gathering in the community, I volunteer to do the cooking. I have a passion for it, and like seeing others enjoying the food,” he said.

Although Open Flame only opened two months ago, it is already thriving in the Manlius community. Towhid said the restaurant is rarely empty during lunch and dinner hours, and he appreciates how welcoming and enthusiastic Manlius locals have been towards his business.

“I originally moved here because it was a good place to raise my family. The people here are very nice, and I knew it was a good place to start my business,” Towhid said.

He eventually hopes to open up additional locations in New York and to continue to share his creative cooking style with others.

Open Flame is located at 301 Fayette St. in Manlius, and is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, for dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 4 to 8 p.m. For more information call 692-4661 or go to openflameny.com.

