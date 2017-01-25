 

Middle School Names Student Leaders

Jan 25, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Schools

Congratulations to Carter Ruddy, Quinlan Emhoff, Mary Williams, Megan Kuhn, Brody Coleman and Cooper Hughes, the latest group of student leaders at Cazenovia Middle School. photo courtesy Cazenovia CSD

The Student Leader program is designed to develop student responsibility by having 7th grade leaders encourage others to follow school rules.  Student Leaders set, by example and monitoring, appropriate behaviors in the lavatories, on the playground and in the hallways. Leaders also act as representatives for their home rooms to discuss school wide concerns and special activities.

They meet regularly to address ideas in a modified form of student government.

