Mary Grace Halton, 83

Mary Grace Halton, 83, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Dec. 23, 2016. She was born May 20, 1933, in Syracuse to the late Stephen and Grace Parzych.

Mary Grace (MG) graduated from St. Vincent de Paul Catholic school in Syracuse and attended Cortland State Teachers College. MG worked 20 years as an executive assistant at NationsBank in Charlotte, NC. She was fun, witty and had a thirst for knowledge.

Growing up as part of a large family with her two sisters and four brothers allowed her great pleasure in recounting many stories of their escapades. She loved planting and arranging flowers, listening to Broadway musicals and jazz music, doing crossword puzzles, watching classic movies and reading non-fiction and mystery books. She had a dramatic flair which included her standard wardrobe of white shirts with the collar up. A special place in her heart was spending time with family at her Mom’s camp in Redfield, N.Y., where many hours were spent hiking and building dams in the stream. Her kids remember the happy times spent there and the many camping trips to Sabattis and Cape Cod.

In addition to her mother and father, MG is preceded in death by her brother David Parzych and former husband, Philip Halton.

She is survived by her only son, Bradley (Dawn) Halton of Concord, NC; three daughters Rebecca White of Virginia Beach, VA, Barbara (Jim) Bailey of Charlotte, NC, Melissa (Jim) Rose of Waxhaw, NC: nine grandchildren, Noah Carpenter, Travis Carpenter, Nick Sweet, Patrick Halton, Rebecca Halton, Chelsea Rose, Jacob Rose, Stephanie White, Philip White; one great-grandchild, Novella Carpenter; five siblings, Raymond (Diane) Paryzch, Thomas (Sandy) Parzych, Michael Parzych, Susan (Paul) Kucera, Margaret (Mark) Pieklik; sister-in-law, Janet Parzych; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, at Goddard-Crandall-Shepardson Funeral Home, 3111 James St., Syracuse, NY 13206. Mary Grace will be buried at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Dewitt.

Memorials may be made to Fayetteville Free Library, 300 Orchard Street, Fayetteville, NY 13066. Online condolences may be made at shepardsonfh.com.

