Local students honored for academic achievements

Taylor Rizzo of Cazenovia, graduated from Buffalo State with a B.A. in English.

Eric Feola, of Cazenovia, completed his graduate studies in August at SUNY Oswego with a graduate certificate in educational leadership.

William Firkins, of Cazenovia, graduated from Morrisville on Dec. 16 with his Registered Nursing degree. There were 34 students who graduated. He was one of only four men. He will start working at Upstate in January.

Lucas Bonavita, of Cazenovia, has been named to the Fall 2016 High Honors List at Pomfret School.

Kyle Egan Brown, of Cazenovia, a senior majoring in civil engineering, received the David L. Hall ’65, ’68 Memorial Endowed Scholarship at Clarkson University for the 2016-17 academic year.

Patrick Karmis, of Cazenovia, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, received the Arthur ’47 & Dorothy Engle Distinguished Scholarship Fund at Clarkson University for the 2016-17 academic year.

Drew Devendorf, of Cazenovia, a junior majoring in aeronautical engineering, received the Purcell J. and Edith O. Brownell Endowed Scholarship at Clarkson University for the 2016-17 academic year.

Morgan A. Croft, of New Woodstock, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Alfred University. She is a senior in the school of art and design.

Maegan Wells, of Cazenovia, will be studying abroad in Prague, Czech Republic, during the spring 2017 semester through Siena College.

Madelyn Ellithorpe, of Cazenovia, will be studying abroad in Limerick, Ireland, during the spring 2017 semester through Siena College.

Claire Chanatry, of Cazenovia, was named to the Bucknell University dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

Paul R. McLaughlin, of Cazenovia, has been named to the president’s list during the fall 2016 semester at SUNY Canton.

Cole Wilson, of Cazenovia, has been named to the president’s list during the fall 2016 semester at SUNY Canton.

Byron Evans, of Cazenovia, has been named to the Athletic Director Honor Roll for the fall 2016 semester at Morrisville State College.

Isaiah Evans, of Cazenovia, has been named to the Athletic Director Honor Roll for the fall 2016 semester at Morrisville State College.

Holly Gamlen, of Cazenovia, has been named to the Athletic Director Honor Roll for the fall 2016 semester at Morrisville State College.

Travis J. McGrath, of Cazenovia, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at SUNY Canton.

Brian Demo, of Cazenovia, has been named to the Elmira College dean’s list for the fall 2016 term.

Kaitlyn Puukila, of Cazenovia, was named to Fall 2016 dean’s list at the University at Albany.

Madison Langey, of Cazenovia, was recently named to the Castleton University dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year.

Helen Barna, of Cazenovia, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Cornell University.

Ryan Haley, of Cazenovia, has been named to The University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the 2016 fall semester.

Makaily Courtwright, of Cazenovia, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Nazareth College.

Emily Kielbasinski, of Cazenovia, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Nazareth College.

