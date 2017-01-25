Letter: Liverpool schools need donations of musical instruments

To the editor:

In December I attended a fabulous joint concert of the Liverpool Middle School Concert Band and the Liverpool High School Symphonic Band. In addition to playing their hearts out, they also entertained us with many extras. They costumed up for part of the program, the percussionists played and danced on the side of the stage as well as through the audience, the band instruments did some dancing of their own and they performed a four-man drum-alone number that came right off the Broadway stage!

It did not surprise me to learn that Liverpool has one of the leading musical programs in Upstate New York. I also learned that the district is in need of additional musical instruments for many students who cannot afford to rent or buy one for themselves. If there are any readers who are able to make a tax-deductible donation of a musical instrument, please contact David Perry at 453-1500 ext. 6929 or at dperry@liverpool.k12.ny.us.

This wonderful program deserves to include as many budding musicians as possible.

Thank you.

Judy Jensen

Whitesboro

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story