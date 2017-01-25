Jordan-Elbridge Band Boosters Winter Guard Competition Jan. 28

Jan 25, 2017 Jason Gabak Eagle Observer, News, News
The Jordan-Elbridge Band Boosters, Inc. will host their 2017 Winter Guard competition, The Festival of Colors, at 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 28 at Jordan-Elbridge High School, Hamilton Road in Jordan. The show will feature winterguard groups from across Central New York.
Color guard, considered to be a “sport of the arts” is the interpretation of music through visual presentation of synchronized work in flags, sabres, rifles and dance. Groups are divided into classifications based on age, skill and school or independent affiliation.
Doors open at 4 p.m. with a $6 admission fee, $5 for seniors. Concessions will be available.
