John M. LaManche, 85

John M. LaManche, 85, of Howlett Hill, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at home. A lifetime resident of Howlett Hill, he graduated from Marcellus High School and was an Army veteran. John was a communicant of The Church of St. Michael & St. Peter and served as trustee and usher. As a young man he worked as a farmer with his father and continued farming most of his adult life. John enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

John was predeceased by his son, John J. LaManche, in 2002; and sister, Catherine Walsh, in 2016.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, the former Mary Alice MacDonald; daughters, Mary Pat (Joe) Fletcher, Teresa (Matt) Sullivan, Martha (Greg) Sniffen and Anne (Kevin) DeLand, all of Howlett Hill; grandchildren, Lauren and Nicole Fletcher, Jamie (Chelsea) Sullivan, Joe (Jenna) Sullivan, Amy (Alex) DeWitt, Jenna (Peter) Nolan, Michael Sniffen and Marissa and Morgan DeLand; great-grandchildren, Gabriel DeWitt and Sophia Sullivan; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in The Church of St. Michael & St. Peter, Onondaga Hill. John will be laid to rest in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Marcellus.

Per John’s wishes, there are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Church of St. Michael & St. Peter, 4782 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse, NY 13215. Share condolences at buranichfh.com.

