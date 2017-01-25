Harriet B Aronson, 87

Harriet B Aronson, 87, of Stuart, FL, passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2017, at the Martin Memorial Hospital South in Stuart, FL.

Born and raised in Flushing, N,Y,, on Aug. 3, 1929, to the late Tess and Sid Buchbinder.

As a young adult she lived in Fayetteville and Seneca Falls, N.Y., where she owned an interior design business until age 52; she then moved her business to Stuart, FL, where it continued to thrive. A graduate of Hunter College, she became the first Certified ASID (originally AID & NSID) Designer in Syracuse. Design work was her passion, where many clients became lifelong friends and her career continued well into her 80s.

She was a member of Temple Concord in Syracuse, Temple Beit HaYam in Stuart, FL, and Brandeis Women’s Palm Beach East Chapter.

She was an enthusiastic golfer who played in women’s leagues in Syracuse and Stuart, at Martin Downs Country Club where she especially loved playing the game with her children and grandchildren.

Later in life, travel was an enjoyment where she traveled to several countries including Australia, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, Antarctica and to the famed golf course in Scotland, St. Andrews, with her husband, Norman.

The love of her life was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she welcomed their visits to her Florida home for over 30 years.

She is survived by her brother, Richard, of Philadelphia; her children; Steven (Anne) Miller of Cazenovia, Robert (Mindy) Miller of Chestertown MD, Alan (Barbara) Aronson of Ossining, N.Y., Stephen (Terre) Aronson of Canandaigua, Robert (Rebecca) Aronson of Canandaigua, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Harriet is predeceased by her husband, Norman, of 32 years and her brother, Howard.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Palm City, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Harriet Aronson may be designated to “Cazenovia College – Interior Design Program” and mailed to Cazenovia College, Development Office, 22 Sullivan Street, Cazenovia, NY 13035 or you may give online at Cazenovia.edu/give.

