Full STEM ahead: Arctic Warriors kick off season

Annalise Hussak and Devin Williams work on Liverpool’s FIRST Robotics project for this year’s competition.

The team of more than 40 high school students and over 15 mentors have hit the ground running as they collaborate and innovate to meet the requirements and play this year’s FIRST Robotics competition, FIRST Steamworks. This thrilling and creative game sets Team 174 up for six weeks of strenuous thinking, building and creating. Already a couple of weeks into the build season, which began Jan. 7, the Arctic Warriors have done nothing but that and even more as they have created sketches, theorized prototypes and shared ideas with fellow teammates.

This arduous task has involved team meetings over three hours long for at least four out of seven days a week, and an endless supply of brainpower and ideas. More than 40 students and 15 mentors have honorably set their minds to a deterring task, regardless of possible failure and struggle in light of their designs.

“The technological economy of the future depends on equipping today’s youth with the tools necessary to become tomorrow’s leading innovators,” said Ray Dromms, engineer at Transonic and an Arctic Warriors mentor. “This tournament provides kids with an engaging hands-on learning experience that promotes a passion for science and technology — instilling in them an appreciation for the field and an enthusiasm to pursue STEM-related education and careers.”

With the power of young minds and cultured working professionals, the Arctic Warriors are announcing a quick, sturdy, and witty robot for this year’s FIRST® Stronghold. Never giving up even with failures halting their progress, Team 174 has presumed to fight against the onslaught of challenges put up against them. Orange and blue decorate their t-shirts and banners, awards and medals accessorize their walls, but their camaraderie and ingenuity set them ahead of the game.

FIRST Steamworks spawns a creative spark inside of its students and allows them to express their ideas in a positive environment. Each year and especially this year, the Arctic Warriors happily accept the challenge placed in front of them and are infinitely excited to compete this year's Finger Lakes Regional championships.

More information about the FIRST Robotics Competition is available at usfirst.org and more information about Liverpool High School Robotics can be found at snobot.org.

