Embracing the marching arts

Liverpool performance ensemble seeks members; interest meeting is Sunday

By Sarah Hall

Editor

Central New York is well-known for its music education and marching bands.

Now, an independent performance group is offering musicians the chance to showcase their talents.

Plus One Performance Ensembles will hold a meeting for those interested in learning more from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Sharkey’s Banquet Hall, 7240 Oswego Road in Liverpool. The group, led by former Liverpool High School Marching Band teacher Michael Tierney, is seeking a total of 40 members ages 16 to 25 who play woodwinds, brass or percussion instruments or who would like to be members of the Color Guard.

Tierney said Plus One seeks to fill a gap left by departing groups.

“In recent years, our community has lost great local drum and bugle corps: The Syracuse Brigadiers, The Rochester Patriots, The Rochester Crusaders, and The Empire Statesmen,” he said. “Central New York is surrounded by amazing scholastic marching band programs, winter guard programs and winter percussion ensembles. Due to the lack of independent programs available in our area, performers need to travel great distances in order to perform. Plus One was formed to provide a local performance opportunity to the talented musicians who wish to carry on with marching arts after high school.”

Plus One Performance Ensembles will compete in the Winds division, which Tierney said is “the most recent evolution of the indoor marching arts and one that I have wanted to be involved in for quite some time.” Right now, he said there are no other independent Winds teams in the Central New York area or anywhere in the state.

“There are a handful of very successful winter guard programs scattered across New York state,” he said, “the Brigadiers from Syracuse, Luminosa from Buffalo and the Patriots from Rochester. Plus One is currently the only Winter Guard International WINDS group located in New York state.”

The competitive season runs January through April. Plus One will take part in five or six competitions statewide at local school districts, as well as the New York State Percussion Circuit Championships, which takes place in March at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College. The group will also compete in two or three out-of-state events in the Winter Guard International (WGI) Winds Division all over the U.S. The WGI includes more than 36,000 participants at the regional level and over 12,000 at last year’s World Championships, held every April in Dayton, Ohio.

“When a person decides to be part of an independent, competitive WGI ensemble, they are making a choice that requires a deep personal commitment that will require strength and focus,” Tierney said. “Facing new levels of responsibility, discipline and self-knowledge, they will gain values that will help them succeed in life. Teamwork, discipline, self-confidence, and improved physical and mental health are all benefits of the marching arts.”

Tierney’s own lifelong passion for the so-called “marching arts” began as a freshman at Liverpool High School in 1988 when he joined the Marching Warriors. He followed his passion with a teaching career starting at LHS in 1995.

“Since then, I’ve worked with several local marching bands and have held the positions of drill technician, visual coordinator, assistant marching band director and visual designer,” Tierney said. “I have also worked with drum corps and was the Oswego High School Winter Guard Director — both varsity and junior varsity — for 12 years [until] the program was cut due to budget cuts this past spring.”

Along with Tierney, Plus One will be led by Vice President Andrew Buchmann of Liverpool and board members Jacquelyn Christian of Minetto, Jacqueline Kelly of Hope Mills, North Carolina, Cheryl Rogers of Oswego, Ali Sivers of Liverpool and Brian Walls of Liverpool. The group’s social media will be handled by Tori Sivers, also of Liverpool.

“The executive board has a very diverse background, and that was intentional,” Tierney said. “Our board members have background in music education, general education, well-rounded volunteer experience — Boy Scouts of America, Church Ministries, various music education boards, music business, parent teacher associations, marching band contest management, Drum Corp International volunteers and business experience.”

In addition to competitions, Plus One will participate in local parades and be available for other local performances. Membership costs range from $800 to $1,500, depending on the number of members, for the competitive season. Tierney said the cost is in line with scholastic competitive performance groups. He said the cost is well worth the benefit.

“Pageantry, competition and entertainment foster personal growth in leadership, social skills and self-discipline, as art comes to life through sound and motion,” he said.

For more information, email Tierney at plusoneensembles@gmail.com. To register, fill out the form at goo.gl/forms/V9owBoo1zJfPDyJm1. You can also follow Plus One Performance Ensembles on Instagram and Facebook at PlusOnePerformanceEnsembles.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story