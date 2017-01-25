B’ville Diner continues its support of 2017 KBR

Submitted by Scott A. Farnett

KBR/PTSA Publicity

Many local Baldwinsville residents know of the B’ville Diner as a historical landmark in the community. It’s a great place to get a reasonably priced, delicious home-cooked meal, meet up with friends and family or host a special occasion. But over the past few years, for the students that attend C.W Baker high School, it has more of a special purpose. Once again this year, the B’Ville Diner will be hosting the KBR (Keep the Ball Rolling) Fundraiser on Feb. 10 and 11, which coincides with the Senior Night for the Bees’ basketball game against Fayetteville-Manlius on Friday. The PTSA’s Keep the Ball Rolling Committee is grateful for their continued generosity and is excited to partner again this year with the diner. It’s a win-win for everyone. Go Bees!

In keeping with tradition, KBR will have lots of food, music, games and prizes, and, thanks to Burdick Automotive BMW, Ford, Lexus and Toyota, a certified used vehicle as the grand prize for one lucky Baker senior. The C.W Baker Senior Ball this year is June 3 at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown (formerly the Hotel Syracuse). KBR provides a safe, fun, drug- and alcohol-free celebration in the school that follows the Ball. This year’s theme is the “Roaring ‘20s – The Great Gatsby.” The school will be transformed back in time to the bygone era of the 1920s.

The KBR committee is a parent-driven organization open to anyone that has a Baker student. We encourage all interested volunteers to get involved to help keep our children safe. Currently we are looking for parents of sophomores and juniors, caregivers, teachers and community leaders to help on the committee at any capacity, so that we can continue paying forward the success of the KBR program in the coming years.

The next meeting for KBR will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the Baker High School library. Please join us!

