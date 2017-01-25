Arthur A. Connors, 64

Arthur A. Connors, 64, of Baldwinsville, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 23, 2017. He was born in Pleasanton, CA, on Dec. 31, 1952, the son of the late James and Maxine Spence Connors. Art retired as custodial supervisor after 40 years with the Liverpool School District. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, member and past president of the Custodial Union SEIU.

Survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Deborah Regan Connors; their children: A.J. (Susan) Connors, of Rochester, and Sarah Connors; brothers: James (Sigrid) Connors Jr., Thomas (Denise) Connors; sisters: Joan Connors, Kelly Bliss and; step-siblings, William (Patty) Boardman, Rhonda (Richard) Metz, Carol (Tom) Bidwell, Lynette (Norbert) Kieffer, Leanne Boardman, Susan (Chris) Cramer and Kathy Boardman; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, in Falardeau Funeral Home with a mass of Christian burial celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Augustine’s Church in Baldwinsville. Calling hours are 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St., Baldwinsville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to SPCA, 5878 E. Molloy Road, Mattydale, NY 13211.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story