Ann Elizabeth La Rose

Ann Elizabeth La Rose of Heathsville, Va. passed away peacefully at her home Jan. 16, 2017. She was born on July 12, 1956. Ann spent her childhood in Cazenovia, graduating from Cazenovia Central School and Syracuse University in 1978. She immediately moved to Washington, DC, where she worked as an interior designer for many years.

Ann is predeceased by her parents William and Marjorie La Rose, and is survived by her loving and faithful partner of 15 years Melvin Brandon, her sisters Barbara L Keller and Virginia R La Rose, her niece Jennifer L Brewster (David James) and grandnephew Jack Patrick Brewster along with extended family and friends. She is missed and will always be in our thoughts and prayers.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story