Shots Fired at Sheriff’s Detective during Investigation in DeWitt

Jan 24, 2017 Crime, Eagle Bulletin

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that Sheriff’s Deputies along with several law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting in the area of the Springfield Garden Apartment in the Town of DeWitt.

This evening at approximately 6:28 PM, an on duty sheriff’s detective conducting surveillance from inside his is unmarked vehicle in the parking lot of the Springfield Garden Apartments was approached by two unknown male suspects who began firing upon the detective’s vehicle. The suspects fired multiple shots at the detective’s vehicle before fleeing on foot southbound through the parking lot.

The suspects are described as two males wearing dark clothing. The detective, who was nearly struck, was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation.

Law enforcement officials continue to search the surrounding area of the apartment complex and ask anyone with information or who may have witness the incident to call sheriff’s detectives at 435-3081 or by sending an anonymous tip via Tip411.

