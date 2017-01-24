Letter: More things to consider regarding I-81 and the NYSDOT

To the editor:

Our voices are getting louder as the majority of CNY residents have been advising NYSDOT and our local elected officials that we need the north/south connection of I-81 to remain in roughly its existing location. Whether that is as a tunnel, a trenched highway or a new state of the art iconic raised structure, all three of these options will ensure a pro-growth dynamic future for CNY.

As we continue to demand the logical and reasoned outcome, we are heartened to know that the law is on our side. In 2010, New York state adopted a law known as “New York’s Smart Growth Law,” which provides that no state agency may undertake a public infrastructure project without first determining that the project is consistent with certain Smart Growth criteria.

Listed below are the main criteria mandated by New York Law, and the answers that would be required if the law were applied to NYSDOT’s boulevard alternatives:

1. Does the project use, maintain or improve existing infrastructure?

The answer is No. Boulevard alternatives would bring dramatic changes to existing traffic patterns, placing huge burdens on other roadways. Major new improvements would be necessary should a boulevard be selected.

2. Does the project promote environmental sustainability?

The answer is again No. The boulevard alternatives would increase greenhouse gas emissions emanating from stop and go traffic conditions on the boulevard as well as increased travel time on Route 481. Greenhouse gas emissions will be more problematic even though a boulevard concept would divert highway traffic from the urban core. In the end, our entire community would get the worst of all possible environmental outcomes.

3. Does the proposed location improve quality of life in the affected communities?

Again this is a negative. The law calls for investments and plans to preserve our communities by promoting their distinct identities. The boulevard option consciously shifts vehicular traffic away from existing developed areas out into lightly developed suburban areas without the necessary infrastructure in place.

4. Will the project promote better community transportation and community accessibility?

Another negative. The boulevard will not reduce automobile dependency. In fact, it ignores the benefits of possibly more efficient mass transportation options and would ultimately result in an increase in individual automobile/vehicular use.

The boulevard alternatives clearly run in opposition to New York’s Smart Growth practices. Under the boulevard scenarios, open spaces and natural resources would be at risk while the relevance and utilization of the urban core would be severely diminished.

For reasons that cannot be explained, the New York State Department of Transportation is ignoring the Smart Growth Law as it plans out this most important decision regarding I-81 in CNY. It appears NYSDOT is focused on building the lowest cost alternative in the short term at the long term expense of greater CNY.

Please call your local elected officials and NYSDOT to advise them that CNY loves Smart Growth and it includes the north/south connection of I-81 in its existing form.

Kerry A. Mannion

DeWitt Deputy Supervisor

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story