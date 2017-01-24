JE students attend theater conference

JE seniors attend theater education conference

Six seniors from Jordan-Elbridge High school attended the New York State Theatre Education Association (NYSTEA) student conference at the Villa Roma Resort in the Catskills in January with teachers Drew Deapo and Denise Cerro-Deapo.

The students included Ashley Kent, Joe Reagan, Julie Hines, Erica Schultz, Amelia Younis and Bethany Kiesnowski.

At the conference, more than 800 students participated in workshops with theatre professionals in areas such as acting, singing, dancing, auditioning, playwriting, voice and speech, stage management and direction, and improvisation. Students also attended performances by actors from the Broadway touring company of ‘Newsies’, as well a student playwright and showcase performance.

Cerro-Deapo said students also visited with many colleges that have strong programs in the arts.

“I couldn’t have been more proud of the JE students. They took a wide variety of workshops, were eager to participate and were a class act throughout the entire weekend. I will always remember how much fun we had at NYSTEA 2017,” she said.

Younis said the conference was an incredible experience that will forever leave an impact on her heart.

“It is an amazing, accepting, life-improving, unique conference and I couldn’t be more grateful to have gotten the privilege of experiencing something so spectacular,” she said.

Kent said she learned much about performing, being on stage and her own capabilities.

“There is no feeling in the world like being surrounded by so many talented people,” she said.

