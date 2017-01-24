Area Police Blotters: Weeks of Jan. 2 to 19

DeWitt

Pamela Marshall, 26, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with petit larceny.

Alyce Baker, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with aggravated DWI, a DWI, inadequate headlights, failure to stop at sign and no seat belt.

Linda Viola, 42, of Liverpool, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with petit larceny.

Edward Simcoe, 60, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with petit larceny.

Marcus Pinckney, 24, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Patrick Reinhardt, 28, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

Theodore Simon, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with petit larceny, criminal mischief and harassment.

Arian Drake, 30, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with criminal trespass.

Nathan Russel, 32, of North Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and DWAI drugs.

Eddie Brown, 41, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth, fifth and seventh degrees, unlawful possession of marijuana, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and no plate lamp.

Zantavia Burke, 23, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with petit larceny.

Angela Davis, 29, of DeWitt, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with a DWI, a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 and a suspended registration.

Joseph Flynn, 32, of DeWitt, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with strangulation in the second degree, assault in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree.

Quinta Trapps, 24, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with petit larceny and conspiracy in the sixth degree.

Jenneya Davis, 21, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with petit larceny and conspiracy in the sixth degree.

Alyssa Ward, 24, of Oneida, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with petit larceny.

Michael Murray, 24, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with petit larceny.

Ryan Silva, 32, of East Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with harassment, criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.

Katherine Mouradian, 21 of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with petit larceny.

Raven Clanton, 23, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with petit larceny.

Jennifer Rizzo, 23, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with a DWI and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Joredan Walker, 23, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with petit larceny.

Nathan Boss, 24, of Oakham, MA, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with a DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and driving across a hazard marker.

Roger Russel, 20, of East Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with DWAI drugs and a DWI.

Manlius

Steven W. Sherman, 35, of Pompey Hollow Road, Cazenovia, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, unlicensed operator and inadequate tail lamps.

A 16-year-old male, of Euclid Avenue, Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with petit larceny, conspiracy in the sixth degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

Adrienne E. Brown, 33, of Woodvine Avenue, Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 18 on an arrest warrant.

Frederick B. Porter, 42, of LeMoyne Avenue, Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and speeding.

Keith M. Ungaro, 31, of Country View Terrace, Onondaga, was arrested Jan. 15 on a bench warrant.

Erin M. McCarthy, 32, of Edgewood Place, Minoa, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree.

Richard J. Looby, 37, of Schuyler Street, Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with criminal contempt in the first degree.

A 17-year-old female, of N. Burdick Street, Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Amanda A. Velardi, 34, of Rome Taberg Road, Rome, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, unsafe lane change and unlicensed operator.

Jamie M. Wessman, 44, of Madison Street, Cortland, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with no seatbelt, a DWI, an aggravated DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, unlicensed operator, violation of an interlock device and a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent.

Grequan E. Hunter, 29, of Craddock Street, Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Ahman R. Stroman, 29, of May Avenue, Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with DWAI drugs and aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree.

Joseph D. Lathrop, 26, of Washington Street, Manlius, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with criminal obstruction of breath and harassment in the second degree.

Margaret J. Drapikowski, 60, of Heman Street, East Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with identity theft in the third degree.

