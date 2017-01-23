Skaneateles native joins Dickman Farms

Stephanie Whitehouse Joins Dickman Farms Greenhouses & Garden Center as Retail General Manager

Dickman Farms Greenhouse & Garden Center is proud to announce the newest member to join their team. Stephanie Whitehouse will serve as the new Retail General Manager for this premier Finger Lakes Region garden center located in Auburn, NY.

Stephanie spent the previous seven years as the Sales & Marketing Director for Peace Tree Farm, a USDA Certified Organic wholesale greenhouse in Upper Bucks County PA. Stephanie is no stranger to the Finger Lakes Region of New York State, having grown up in Skaneateles, NY and attending Cornell University for her undergraduate and graduate degrees in Plant Sciences and Weed Ecology, respectively. “I am blessed to return to one of the most beautiful places on Earth,” says Stephanie on her homecoming. “There’s nothing quite like the views and crystal blue water of the Finger Lakes.” Dickman Farms is not only a local institution with a rich history and connection to the community, but also is a powerhouse in the horticulture industry. “I’m enthusiastic for the new opportunities that lie ahead for us in 2017. Expect to see big things from the Garden Center.”

Owner Dave Dickman shares similar sentiments. “It is with great pleasure we welcome Stephanie to the Dickman Farms team. Stephanie brings a wealth of industry and horticultural knowledge to her new position and a passion for connecting plants with people. We are fortunate indeed that her move back to the area in which she grew up offers us the opportunity to collaborate in the growth and expansion of our retail business.”

Dickman Farms Greenhouse & Garden Center is a fifth-generation business with its deep roots in agriculture, beginning in 1903 as a commercial produce farm. Over the years, the company converted to “indoor farming” and by the mid-eighties were an operation growing 100% in greenhouses. Today, Dickman Farms ships over 10 million young plants to other growers across the United States, and provides retail-ready plants to locally owned garden centers along the mid-Atlantic coast.

The Dickman Farms Garden Center takes care and pride in offering guests gorgeous spring, summer, & fall flowers as well as holiday poinsettias and décor that are hyper-local from their greenhouses across the road. Dickman Farms provides fun events and educational workshops that inspire all ages to dig in and enjoy the great outdoors.

To learn more, visit www.dickmanfarms.com.

