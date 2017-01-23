Hockey Warriors fall to B’ville; C-NS has 1-2 stretch

Schedule disruptions continued to plague the Liverpool ice hockey team as it had its game with Watertown IHC postponed last Tuesday night.

Thus, the Warriors had not played in eight days since a 6-5 defeat to Rome Free Academy on Jan. 12 when it faced Baldwinsville last Friday at Lysander Arena, the facility both programs use as a home ice.

Liverpool was looking to avenge a 3-0 defeat to B’ville on Dec. 16, but the rematch a month later was closer – at least until a third-period blitz of goals helped B’ville get past the Warriors 8-1.

Attacking from the outset, B’ville had a 1-0 lead less than three minutes into the game, but went quiet until the second period, when the Warriors used Tyler Dorval’s goal to pull even, 1-1. It wasn’t until late in that second period that the Bees went in front for good on Gebhardt’s power-play goal at the 12:18 mark.

But when Cam Sweeney scored less than 90 seconds into the third period to make it 3-1, a lot more followed. Isaiah Pompo scored on the power play, Sweeney returned to net a second goal and three more would follow as the Bees’ six goals were the most it has scored in any period this season.

Zach Hall joined Sweeney in the two-goal column. Four others – Pompo, Gebhardt, Perez and Jacob Abbey – found the net, too, and B’ville goalie Alex Rose stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced.

Cicero-North Syracuse had just played Baldwinsville two nights earlier, at the Twin Rinks, and was unable to get on the board in a 5-0 defeat to the Bees that served as a fund-raiser for the ‘Beads of Courage’ campaign that benefited Maureen’s Hope.

It took less than 90 seconds for B’ville to get out in front, thanks to Jamey Natoli’s goal. Five minutes later, Zach Perez scored off a feed from Parker Schroeder, and just eight seconds later it was 3-0 as Schroeder this time found the net and Perez got credit for the assist.

To its credit, C-NS settled down on the defensive side and would blank B’ville for the rest of the period and the entire second period, but Ryan Gebhardt extended the margin to 4-0 with a goal 1:16 into the third period, and another would follow.

C-NS would take another defeat on Friday, falling 9-2 to state Division I no. 6-ranked Syracuse, but it rebounded on Sunday afternoon as Logan Field had a memorable performance during a 7-3 victory over the Cazenovia Lakers.

For two periods, it stayed close, the Northstars only up 4-3 before it blanked Cazenovia in the final period and got away with three unanswered tallies. Field took part in all of it, piling up a career-best six assists to go with a lone goal.

Benefiting the most from Field’s passing, Zach Matyasik and Josh Ludden each scored twice, adding single assists. Jacob DenBleyker and Logan Ungelich also scored as Parker Lane, Carter Wisely and Josh Matyasik joined Ungelich in the single-assist column. In goal, Trey Nordin-Abbey stopped 28 of 31 shots he faced.

Improving to 6-8-1 overall, C-NS was scheduled to face Fulton Tuesday and Watertown IHC on Thursday, just as Liverpool, at 5-6, had its own game against Cazenovia Tuesday night at Lysander Arena.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story