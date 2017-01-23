Farimount Library welcomes Miss Karen

Fairmount Library welcomes new story teller

By Jason Gabak

Editor

Around Fairmount Library, Karen Rutkowski is better known as Miss Karen.

Rutkowski joined the library staff about a month ago as the children’s storyteller, but she has brought much more with her.

Stephanie Brainard, library coordinator, said as the library sought to fill the position after the previous storyteller moved on to pursue other opportunities, Rutkowski brought a lot to the table.

“She has many years of experience working with young children in school libraries and in a school setting,” Brainard said. “She brought so much with her and had a lot of great ideas and we thought she was going to be a good fit for the position.”

Since joining the library staff, Rutkowski has established programs Monday through Thursday with a focus on various age groups.

Brainard said these programs are designed to encourage a connection with reading at an early age, something that gives young children a solid foundation they can build on at home and as they grow.

Rutkowski has brought programs ranging from Baby Talk, designed for children and parents under two.

This program introduces early concepts.

“There are stories and things like finger plays,” Brainard said. “This works well for babies and toddlers. It is a good fun program. It is a fun way to introduce those literacy skills at an early age and it gives other parents a chance to meet and talk and take these ideas home with them to work on.”

Rutkowski has also introduced Little Movers for children up to about the three or four age range.

Brainard said this program has proven to be particularly popular.

As the name implies, the program involves both literacy skills and developing movements, creating an energetic and active environment.

Rutkowski has also brought Small Steps and Creative kids along with children’s story times.

“Karen brought a lot of ideas when she joined us,” Brainard said. “She has been a great fit and there has already been a lot of interest in what she is doing.”

According to Brainard getting younger children and parents involved in the library has been an important goal for many libraries including Fairmount, with a greater emphasis put on this in recent years.

She said this has taken the form of programs like those Rutkowski offers.

Brainard said it is not just about having a story time, but it is about having interactive programs ranging from reading to art and active movements to engage children on many levels.

“Libraries are seeing how important it is to get kids and their parents involved,” Brainard said. “More and more libraries have been taking that initiative to have these kinds of programs. We are seeing how important it is encourage literacy at an early age and giving kids those opportunities and working in collaboration with parents to offer as much as possible for children.”

Visit the library’s Facebook page to learn more about these and other programs offered at Fairmount.

