Bowling Warriors, Northstars keep posting wins

Only a couple of match wins now separate the Liverpool girls bowling team from a perfect run through the CNY Counties League.

The Warriors made it 13-0 last Tuesday afternoon with a 3-0 shutout over Syracuse at Strike-N-Spare Lanes, which coincided with the boys Warriors prevailing by that same margin to improve its own mark to 9-4.

More wins followed on Friday, with Liverpool’s girls moving to 14-0 by blanking Baldwinsville 3-0. Dailyn McCarthy again set the tone with her 573 series and 227 high game, followed by Danielle Maher’s 537 series and 194 high game. Ashley Hardy got a 494 series as Riley Warren added a 475 series, Hardy and Warren each had high games of 170.

Meanwhile, the boys Warriors won 2.5-0.5 over B’ville, with Austin Dearborn nearly getting to perfection in a 10-strike effort during a 277 game that was part of a team-best 632 series.

Owen Rogers’ 225 game led to a 603 set, while Brandon Davis had a three-game total of 577, four pins better than Zak Ormsby despite Ormsby earning a 233 high game. Jarrod Williams paced B’ville with a 246 game and 609 set.

Cicero-North Syracuse met B’ville last Tuesday at Strike-N-Spare and pulled out a 2-1 decision over the Bees in the boys match.

Nick Bough, helped by a 248 game, finished with a 667 series. Josh Cloute got a three-game total of 629, one pin better than Tim Cloonan’s 628, though Cloonan had a 229 high game to Cloute’s 227. Josh Aicher managed a 605 series and Zach Emm added a 551 set.

B’ville had its own strong efforts, too, including Garrett Roziock’s 649 series and a 603 series from Jarod Napiorkowski. Tanner Rozycko (571 series) and Dylan Williams (536 series) were close behind.

During its 3-0 win over B’ville, the C-NS girls had Kaitlin Antineli put up a three-game total of 609 that included a 236 high game. Carly Lescenski’s 203 game led to a 557 set as Trinity Drodz added a 448 series. The Bees got a 620 series from Brooke Flask.

Antineli wasn’t done, either, following up with a 665 series during the girls Northstars’ 3-0 win over West Genesee on Thursday afternoon. Here, though, Antineli got more help as Elianna Pitts stepped up with a 594 series and Drodz got a 457 set.

C-NS also won the boys match 3-0 over the Wildcats, led this time by Cloute, who put up a 671 series and 234 high game. Emm was steady, too, his three-game total of 643 including a 228 game as Bough’s 216 game was part of a 609 set.

This busy week for C-NS concluded Friday against Fayetteville-Manlius, resulting in a pair of 3-0 victories at Strike-N-Spare. Cloonan peaked for the boys Northstars in this match against the Hornets, earning 10 strikes in a 277 game that led to a 711 series.

Cloute wasn’t far behind with a 689 set as Emm got a 213 high game and Bough added a 202 high game. Kevin Winschel (623 series) and John Buonfiglio (615 series) led F-M’s efforts.

In the girls match, Antineli posted a 599 series, with Jessaia McGriff stepping up to shoot a 510 series that included a 187 high game. Drodz added a 471 set as Marta Polosky led F-M with a three-game total of 463, six pins ahead of Ruth Ann Winschel’s 457 set.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story