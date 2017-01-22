Warm weather, huge turnout for Chilly Chili

Top female finisher for the second consecutive year Laurel Leone, right, coming down Lincklaen Street. She finished with a time of 17:44. photo by Jason Emerson

More than 650 people ran through the warm and partly sunny streets of Cazenovia and the best chili makers in the area were crowned this past Sunday as part of the 13th annual Chilly Chili 5K Run/Walk.

The event, which this year saw 52-degree weather and huge crowds and boasted some new chili contest participants, is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Cazenovia Children’s House. The race last year raised about $18,000, and this year was on par to raise about $30,000, Lansing said.

“I’m feeling great; I think it’s a great day — the weather’s perfect,” said CCH Executive Director Torrey Lansing. “There’s a lot of young kids this year. That’s really cool that they’re getting into it this early on.”

Not only were there numerous amounts of runners under age 18 this year, many participants dressed as chilis or in other fun and colorful clothing and costumes.

A group of eight women from Dryden ran in their first Chilly Chili this year as part of the birthday celebration for their friend Beverly Dodici, who turned 50 the following day, Jan. 23. The woman, all wearing bright yellow shirts that said, “Oh No Bev’s the big 50!” said afterwards they were impressed by the event, the venue, the runners and especially the chili-tasting after party — and they would come back again.

Among the runners, coming in first overall and top male runner — for the second consecutive year — was Lee Berube, 26, with a time of 15:34. The top female runner — also for the second consecutive year — was Laurel Leone, 32, with a time of 17:44.

Chilly Chili runners, from left, Matt Wagner, Becca Whitman, Ryan Bentz and Shari Clubine dressed up for the race. Ray Bros. BBQ won People’s Choice best chili for the third consecutive year. Employees Steve Anderer, left, and Lori Lewis dished out the chili during the event. Anderer also made the chili. Top female runner for her age group, Elizabeth Lucason, 12, placed 14th overall in the race. Chilly Chili top male and female finishers Lee Berube and Laurel Leone stand with CCH Director Torrey Lansing.

Following the race was an after party with food and beverage sampling and the annual chili cook-off competition at the Upper Gym at the Stephen M. Schneeweiss Athletic Complex at Cazenovia College.

Chili cook-off contestants this year included: Cazenovia College, Ray Brother’s BBQ, The Lincklaen House, The Brewster Inn, The Roadside Inn, Skyline Drive Ice Cream and CCH.

“The Best Chili in Town Award” was determined by a blind tasting of a panel of judges and went to Cazenovia College for the second consecutive year, while “The People’s Choice Award,” determined by votes from after-party attendees, was awarded to Ray Brothers BBQ for the third consecutive year.

Beverage sponsors who offered samples of their products at the after party include Empire Brewing Company, Henneberg Brewing Co., Life of Reilly Distilling and Wine Company and Peaks Coffee Co.

Live music entertainment was provided by “Just Joe.”

The event is sponsored by Cazenovia Jewelry by Ralph Monteforte, AmeriCU Credit Union, Cazenovia College, State Farm-Mike Nichiporuk, Bryant and Stratton College, Kenneth Moynihan Attorney at Law, Caz Community Fitness, GHD, Caz Laundry, American Food and Vending and the Skeele Agency, along with other local supporters.

