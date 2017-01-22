Fayetteville couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary

Jan 22, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Eagle Bulletin, Milestones, News
Fayetteville residents Ken and Lois Spitzer recently celebrated 60 years of marriage surrounded by family. (Submitted Photo)
Ken and Lois Spitzer of Fayetteville hosted a holiday open house to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with their four daughters, eight grandchildren and extended family.
They were married on Dec. 22, 1956 in Ridgewood, NJ. They settled in Fayetteville in 1965 where their daughters attended FM schools (Kathryn ’75; Sue ’80; Anne ’83; and Leslie ’87).
Both Ken and Lois have been devoted to the local community. Ken had a private Ophthalmology practice and served on the teaching faculty at Upstate Medical Center. He received Hobart College’s alumni service award and was named the Medical Alliance’s Doctor of the Year in 2015.
Lois has been very active with refugee resettlement, the Bates College Club of Central NY, and UNICEF. In 1980, she was named the Post Standard’s Women of Achievement for her volunteer work especially on the UN’s International Year of the Child. They are members of United Church in Fayetteville and active participants at the Senior Center. They continue to pursue their interests in bird watching, folks marches, tennis, theater and SU sports.
