 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Fayetteville couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary

Jan 22, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, Milestones, News

Fayetteville couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary

Fayetteville residents Ken and Lois Spitzer recently celebrated 60 years of marriage surrounded by family. (Submitted Photo)

Ken and Lois Spitzer of Fayetteville hosted a holiday open house to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with their four daughters, eight grandchildren and extended family.

They were married on Dec. 22, 1956 in Ridgewood, NJ. They settled in Fayetteville in 1965 where their daughters attended FM schools (Kathryn ’75; Sue ’80; Anne ’83; and Leslie ’87). 

Both Ken and Lois have been devoted to the local community. Ken had a private Ophthalmology practice and served on the teaching faculty at Upstate Medical Center. He received Hobart College’s alumni service award and was named the Medical Alliance’s Doctor of the Year in 2015.

Lois has been very active with refugee resettlement, the Bates College Club of Central NY, and UNICEF. In 1980, she was named the Post Standard’s Women of Achievement for her volunteer work especially on the UN’s International Year of the Child. They are members of United Church in Fayetteville and active participants at the Senior Center. They continue to pursue their interests in bird watching, folks marches, tennis, theater and SU sports.

Comment on this Story

CBA/J-D wrestlers dazzle at Dual Meet
Hayleigh Gowans

I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field van buren volleyball West Genesee Westhill

%d bloggers like this: