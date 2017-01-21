Warriors sweep to wins at Kirschenheiter meet

Before it sought out Section III and CNY Counties League honors, the Liverpool indoor track and field teams gained more victories at the end of the regular season.

The Warriors swept both ends of Saturday’s morning session of the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena, with 162 points on the girls side to pull away from Baldwinsville (119 points) and prevail, plus 138.5 points on the boys side to hold off the Bees (121 points) for the top spot.

Liverpool’s girls got going in the 4×400 relay as Kierra Richardson, Sophia Prince, Anne Gullo and Abby Haley went to first place in four minutes, 25.31 seconds to edge Skaneateles (4:27.85) at the finish line.

Richardson went from there to winning the 55-meter dash, edging teammate Marissa Baskin, 7.56 seconds to 7.59, and Richardson completed a sprint sweep by going 43.50 seconds to claim the 300-meter dash over Phoenix’s Gianna DeRoberts (43.73 seconds) as Gullo (45.45 seconds) finished sixth.

Baskin would record a winning long jump of 16 feet 3 inches as Alexia Ostrander (15’4″) finished fourth. Then, in the triple jump, Baskin went 31′ 10 3/4″ to finish a close second behind Skaneateles’ Angela Krause (32 feet).

Moving to the shot put, Trinity Gray won it with a top toss of 32’7″ as no one else broke the 30-foot mark. Gray completed a sweep of those events with a 32’6″ on the weight throw to edge B’ville’s Danielle Marsell (31’2″) and the field.

The sweep of field events continued with Meghan Milazzo clearing 5 feet to beat the field in the high jump, with Amina Sinclair (4’8″) in seventh place. And it concluded with Kelley Townley again winning the pole vault by clearing 10 feet as Mackenzie Case was fourth, topping 8 feet.

Windsor Ardner needed 3:07.52 to pull away from B’ville’s Anna Demer (3:11.06) and win the 1,000-meter run. Madison Neuner was second in the 1,500-meter run in 5:07.29.

In the 4×800 relay, Ardner, Sarah Sedlock, Abby Brancato and Madison Neuner pulled away in a time of 10:35.36 as Skaneateles was second in 10:49.22. Gullo returned in the 4×200 relay, helping Amina Sinclair, Natalie Tauro and Tahje McDonald finish fifth in 1:57.19.

Emily Neuner was fourth in the 3,000-meter run in 12:12.21, with Sarah Sedlock fourth in the 600-meter run in 1:52.36, ahead of Abby Brancato (1:57.12) in seventh place. Kali Hayes and Abby Haley each posted 9.88 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles, though Hayes was sixth and Haley seventh.

For the Liverpool boys team, Stephen Schulz pulled away in the mile and prevailed in 4:18.12, well clear of Ty Brownlow (4:25.10), who completed a 1-2 Warriors sweep. Then Brownlow, Schulz, Nathan Reeves and T.J. Proschunus claimed the 4×800 in 8:24.30 as B’ville (8:31.76) again finished second.

Khalil Wailes would go 37.52 seconds to fend off Nottingham’s Jawill Brown (37.54 seconds) and win the 300. Wailes was also part of the Warriors’ victory in the 4×200, helping Brandon Mayfield, Mike Mahan and Paul Dewan go 1:36.91 to win over Notitngham (1:38.03) and the field.

Dewan, who was sixth in the long jump (18’3 3/4″), rose up to win the triple jump with a best attempt of 40’2 1/4″, two feet ahead of Marcellus’ Caleb Wetherell (38’2 1/4″). Arthur Bittel threw the shot put 43’4″ and won by a margin of nearly four feet.

Tyler Goss, in 8.87 seconds, was second to Phoenix’s Jacob Marr (8.40 seconds) in the 55 hurdles. Brandon Mayfield got to third place in the 55 sprint in 6.83 seconds, inches behind Nottingham’s Shaheer Bashard-Dickerson (6.80 seconds) and Brown (6.82 seconds).

James Gaffney, clearing 11 feet in the pole vault, finished second to Marcellus’ Sam Stearns (11’6″), and cleared 5’8″ in the high jump for third place as Kaleb Ohlmach (5’3″) tied for sixth. Antwan Kelly was third in the weight throw with 44’1″, ahead of Bittel (40’8 1/2″) in fifth place.

Reeves, Mahan, Wailes and Connor Fahy were third in the 4×400 relay in 3:49.90. Cullen McLaughlin got to fifth place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:42.87 as Praschunus was fifth (2:45.25) and Emil Videman sixth (2:47.21) in the 1,000. Reeves (1:34.07) beat Mahan (1:34.08) by one-hundredth of a second for sixth place in the 600.

