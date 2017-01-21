Skaneateles girls third at Kirschenheiter meet

One more regular-season meet awaited the Skaneateles indoor track and field teams, and its upward trajectory remained in place.

The girls Lakers finished third in Saturday’s morning session of the Fred Kirschneheiter Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena with 84 points, trailing only Liverpool (162 points) and Baldwinsville (119.5 points).

Julia Willcox provided Skaneateles a victory in the 1,500-meter run, going four minutes, 54.49 seconds to beat Liverpool’s Madison Neuner (5;07.29) and the field by nearly 13 seconds.

Moving to field events, Angela Krause prevailed in the triple jump, going exactly 32 feet to edge B’ville’s Marissa Baskin (31’10 3/4) for that victory.

Natalie Condon got to second place in the 600-meter run in 1:48.35, trailing only B’ville’s Patricia Conlan (1:45.13). Mikaela Terhune was fourth in the 300-meter dash in 9.85 seconds.

Skaneateles contended in the 4×400 relay, too, having Brady Iles, Jessica Patalino, Abbey Logan and Melissa Biver get to second place in 4:27.85 behind Liverpool’s 4:25.31.

Then Iles, Willcox, Condon and Logan ran the 4×800 relay in 10:49.22, second to the Warriors’ 10:35.36. And the 4×200 relay quartet of Maddie Peterson, Shay McCarthy, Angela Krause and Emme Conan went 1:52.53 for yet another second-place finish as B’ville (1;49.13) won it.

Becca Rottger rose to third place in the weight throw with a toss of 30’7 1/2″ as Ali Grant was fifth (27’2 1/2″). Rottger also had an eighth-place shot put toss of 25’11”. Georgia McSwain was fifth in the 3,000-meter run in 12:12.83.

Meanwhile, in the boys edition of the Kirschenheiter meet, Skaneateles got to a tie with Phoenix for eighth place, each of them earning 33 points as Liverpool (138.5 points) and B’ville (121 points) went 1-2 on this end, too.

Chase Corcoran won for the second week in a row in the weight throw, his top attempt of 45’6 1/2 enough to get past B’ville’s Judson Fletcher (44’9 1/2″) for the second spot as Clark Strang (35’3 1/2″) was eighth.

Corcoran also finished eighth in the shot put, heaving it 37’2″, while Nicola Kunz tied for fourth in the high jump, clearing 5’6″ as Brahm Malcolm (5’3″) tied for sixth. Alex Vanriper added a fifth-place long jump of 18’5 1/2″.

The Lakers had Sam McClintic, Connor Gell, Tyler Lewis and Nick Paciorek finish fifth in the 4×800 in 9:41.72. McClintic, Brahm Malcolm, Max Moss and Ryan Willcox were sixth in the 4×400 in 4:02.14, with Pat Hackler, Cross Bianchi, Jon Metz and Luke Palmer sixth (1:40.93) in the 4×200.

Bianchi needed 7.14 seconds to get to ninth place in the 55-meter dash. Metz got to 10th place in the 1,000-meter run in 2:56.01 as Hackler was 10th in the 600 (1:37.52) and Lewis finished 12th in the 3,200-meter run and Ryan Willcox was 12th in the triple jump.

