Skaneateles boys hockey routs Auburn, 9-0

No matter the circumstances, no matter where they sit in the standings and no matter which day of the night it takes place, the Skaneateles boys ice hockey team’s annual home game against Auburn is a special event on the athletic calendar.

It just so happened that this edition would take place on a Friday night, adding even more energy to the occasion as another overflow crowd jammed into Allyn Arena’s bleachers.

Adding to all of it was some raised emotions the state Division II no. 2-ranked Lakers had to feel because, when it first played Auburn Dec. 21 at Casey Park, it saw one of its top players, Reggie Buell, get sidelined with a broken collarbone. Skaneateles won that game 7-4, but remembered how its top scoring line broke up because of Buell’s absence.

So even though the Lakers didn’t need to get even for anything, Buell was back – and the Lakers played in a vengeful manner, converting at will against an overmatched Auburn defense and not letting up until it had routed the Maroons 9-0, one of the most lopsided games in the rivalry’s history.

Through the opening minutes, Auburn kept the Lakers from finding the net and nearly went in front with Johnny Malandruccolo’s shot went off the post. Yet once Patrick Major converted at the 6:22 mark with a shot from the left circle, Skaneateles relaxed – and got away fast.

Two minutes after Major converted, Raymond Falso scored on a solo breakaway. Then, just 34 seconds later, Buell got his payback, feeding it to Matt Benson for the goal to make it 3-0. With 1:55 left in the period, Benson netted his second goal.

Even with a 4-0 advantage, Skaneateles wasn’t content. Adam Lupo’s goal 1:39 into the second period forced Auburn into a change in goal, but that didn’t help much as Falso scored again and Matt Leveroni stretched the margin to 7-0.

Frustrated at all this, Auburn got more physical, leading to fights and even an ejection of one of the Maroons’ players late in the second period. Skaneateles stayed calm and watched Benson and Falso both complete hat tricks in the final period, Falso reaching the milestone of 100 career goals.

Buell would gain four assists in his return to the ice. Lupo, Dimitris Christou, Ryan Gick and Nick Nottger also earned two assists. Single assists went to Leveroni, Major, Raymond Falso and Tyler Schneider.Chris Falso continued to show his worth in the net, recording 23 saves for the shutout.

Skaneateles only had one game in the week leading up to the Auburn rematch, traveling north to Ontario Bay last Tuesday and trouncing the Thunder 7-1. All of the Lakers’ goals were scored in the first two periods as it tried not to exert itself too much, knowing the Maroons were next.

Falso and Benson still had matching totals of two goals and two assists, while Leveroni got a goal and two assists. Christou also had two assists as Lupo got one goal and one assist. Patrick Moore had the other goal as Major, Schneider and Nate Squires got one assist apiece.

The rout over Auburn followed, and Skaneateles would take a 13-1 record into Tuesday night’s non-league clash with 13-1, state Division I no. 6-ranked Syracuse at Meachem Rink before going north to face Oswego Thursday night..

