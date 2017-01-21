C-NS claims titles at Kirschenheiter indoor track meet

This time around, the Cicero-North Syracuse boys indoor track and field team had some company when it came to rising to the top of the standings in a Saturday meet at SRC Arena.

During the afternoon session of the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational, the girls Northstars pushed its way to the top of the standings with 162 points, more than twice the total of runner-up West Genesee, who had 80 points.

Piling up points in field events, the C-NS girls got that going in the long jump, where Shayla Webb won with a top leap of 15 feet 5 3/4 inches as Alyson Thompson was fourth, going 13’10 1/4″. Webb followed up by going 35’11 3/4″ to win the triple jump as part of a 1-2 effort with Sierra Davis (35’3 1/4″) in second place.

A full 21 points came from the high jump, Malerie Belles clearing 4’11” to win as Lexi Gaetz was third, topping 4’8″ and Liliana Klemanski (4’6″) made it to fourth place.

Kierrah Butler got second place in the shot put, going 34’9 3/4″ to finish behind Solvay’s Ashley Bosco, who won with a school-record 35’9 1/2″. Julie Phillips was fourth (25 feet) and Butler fifth (24’2″) in the weight throw.

In the 4×800 relay, Annina Marullo, Abbey Szumloz, Mia Pestle and Megan Trubia were second in 10:35.28 to West Genesee’s 9:59.31. Davis, Ashlyn Slate, Amanda Reilly and Ariana Lazendic went 1:55.73 to get second place, again behind the Wildcats (1:52.49), in the 4×200 relay. Szumloz, Lazendic, Marissa Bukowski and Lauren Witek were third in the 4×800 relay in 4;33.85.

Hailee Kolakowski was second in the 1,500-meter run in 5:37.92, with Avianna Fedele fifth in 5:58.85, just ahead of Madeline Woods (5:58.91) in sixth place. Gaetz was third in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.78 seconds, beating Shayla Webb (9.96 seconds) in fifth place and Klemanski (10.16 seconds) in seventh place.

Pestle went to third place in the 600-meter run in 1:42.31. Sydney Florczyk sprinted to fourth place in the 55-meter dash in 7.92 seconds, with Sierra Davis fourth in 8.04 seconds. Davis was fifth in the 300-meter dash in 46.18 seconds as Slate was third in 45.99 seconds and Reilly (46.10 seconds) was fourth.

Trubia was fifth in the 3,000-meter run in 11:46.73, with Maria Marullo eighth and Mia Falgiatano in ninth place. Annina Marullo was fifth (3:17.79) and Sarah Davis seventh (3:18.88) in the 1,000-meter run.

Meanwhile, the C-NS boys team won its portion of the Kirschenheiter meet, though by a smaller margin, earning 126 points to hold off Central Square, who earned 102 points for second place.

Joe Williams went 8.09 seconds to win the 55 hurdles over Henninger’s Giovanni Vigliotti (8.37 seconds) in the runner-up spot. Williams added a fifth-place triple jump of 37’6 1/4″.

Jeremiah Willis also got second place in the 55 sprint in 6.75 seconds behind West Genesee’s Andrew Berry (6.73 seconds) as Anthony Pauli (6.90 seconds) edged out Matt Kilian (6.91 seconds) for fourth place.

Willis also was second in the long jump, going 21’4″, just behind Central Square’s Erich Metz (21’8″). Pauli moved up to second place in the 300 in 39.04 seconds behind Henninger’s Jaquale Breland (38.93 seconds).

Nathan Poirier was victorious in the 1,000 in 2:44.34, trailed by, among others, John Perperian, who got to fifth place in 2;51.39. David Ware followed up by winning the 600 in 1:28.81 to edge Jordan-Elbridge’s Ethan Kinney (1:29.03) at the line.

Following that up, Poirier, Perperian, Ware and Lucas Sharron won the 4×800 in 8:52.48 as Tully was second in 9:00.55, while in the 4×200 the Northstars had Willis, Kilian, Pauli and Zak Kennedy get first place in 1:35.13, with West Genesee second in 1:37.74.

In the 4×400, Isaac Bowne, Calvin Garnes, Derek Harned and Ryan Massena were second in 3:49.29 to WG’s 3:46.49. Michael McBride ran in the mile and finished fifth in 5:00.58. Sharron got to fifth place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:52.33.

Kaleb Woodcock, with a throw of 41’4″, made it to second place in the weight throw behind Tully’s Anthony Geiss (46’11 1/2″). Cameron Pisa got to fourth place in the shot put, going 38’9 3/4″ as Mike Wentling had a seventh-place toss of 35’11 1/2″. Jason Hughes was seventh (5’6″) in the high jump.

