B’ville indoor track second in Kirschenheiter meet

With the post-season meets straight ahead, each of the Baldwinsville indoor track and field teams wanted to stay at or near top form, which didn’t prove too difficult.

During Saturday’s morning session of the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena, the Bees finished second in both divisions, with the boys earning 121 points and the girls getting 119.5 points, each of them trailing Liverpool in the final standings.

B’ville’s boys went 1-2 in the 3,200-meter run, Adam Davis prevailing in 10 minutes, 13.49 seconds and John Kresovich second in 10:24.98 as Spencer Bruce (10:54.53) got eighth place.

Evan Vannatta followed by winning the 600-meter run in 1:25.24, beating, among others, Kenny Stehle, who was fourth in 1:29.34 before he got third place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.95 seconds as Nate Cutie (9.10 seconds) finished sixth. Vannatta, Davis, Ben Timmons and Connor McManus were second (8:31.76) to Liverpool (8:24.30) in the 4×800 relay.

McManus gained third place in the 1,000-meter run in 2:43.97, while Timmons got fourth place in the mile in 4:40.29, ahead of George Kresovich (5:02.89) in sixth place.

Judson Fletcher, in the weight throw, had a top toss of 44 feet 9 1/2 inches, trailing only Skaneateles’ Chase Corcoran, who won with 45’6 1/2″. Mike Lagana made it to third place in the pole vault, clearing 10’6″ as Jaeho Lee was sixth, topping 9’6″.

Austin Catalano rose to third place in the long jump with a leap of 19′ 3/4″ and was fifth in the 55-meter dash in 7.01 seconds as Justin Goodridge (7.12 seconds) gained eighth place. Kieran Sheridan finished third in the 300-meter dash in 37.72 seconds, while Greg Porceng was fifth in 38.05 seconds.

Evan DaPrano, Nick Krugar, Mike Lawrence and Josh Scholten went 3:50.05 in the 4×400 relay to finish fourth. Daprano and Lawrence returned in the 4×200 relay to help Sheridan and Goodridge get fourth place in 1:38.51, while Kruger was fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 36’11 1/2″. Anthony Sellers was sixth (37’6″) in the shot put.

In the girls Kirschenheiter meet, B’ville’s Adriana Straughter needed 9.32 seconds to prevail in the 55 hurdles over Faith Heritage’s Katie Loch (9.58 seconds) and the field, Straughter adding a high jump of 4’10” that tied for fourth.

That came before Maria Henwood, Karen Ekure, Lauren Addario and Katie Weaver went 1:49.13 in the 4×200 to beat Skaneateles (1:52.53) by more than three seconds.

Patricia Conlan won the 600 in 1:45.13, more than three seconds ahead of the field, while Madison Dickter was eighth in 1:57.89. Conlan, Lindsay Guild, Anna Demer and Madison Dickter were third in the 4×800 in 11:01.11.

Leah Carpenter was second (11:29.29) to Cazenovia’s Meggie Hart (11:22.74) in the 3,000-meter run, with Nadine Dickter (12:58.96) in sixth place.

Anna Miller made it to second place in the shot put with a toss of 29′ 1 1/2″, while Danielle Marsell was fifth (27’4 1/2″), but got second place in the weight throw by heaving it 31’2″ ahead of Miller (27′ 1/2″) in sixth place.

Demer needed 3:11.06 to finish second behind Liverpool’s Windsor Ardner (3:07.52) in the 1,000, where Elizabeth Fawwaz (3:19.17) was fifth before she got third place (5:07.57) in the 1,500-meter run. Ekure got third place in the 55 sprint in 7.72 seconds, with Henwood (7.95 seconds) beating out Katie Weaver (7.96 seconds) for seventh place.

Natalie Farnett, Vanessa Nocevski, Lindsay Guild and Shylea Dukat were third in the 4×400 in 4:32.15 before Dukat finished 10th in the 300. Marina Blasi had a third-place triple jump of 30’8 1/4″, with Blasi also sixth (14’10 3/4″) and Addario seventh (14’4 1/4″) in the long jump.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story