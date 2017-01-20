Theater Review: Skiffle Scuffle — Actors Josh Mele and Binaifer Dabu shine in CNY Playhouse production of upbeat British farce

Josh Mele, Binaifer Dabu and Abel Searor appearing in “One Man, Two Guvnors” running through Jan. 28, at CNY Playhouse in Shoppingtown DeWitt. (Amelia Beamish Photo)

By Russ Tarby

Contributing Writer

With a spot-on Cockney accent, a robust singing voice and an amazing ability to connect with audiences, actor Josh Mele delivers a thoroughly entertaining performance in “One Man, Two Guvnors,” a music-infused British farce by Richard bean now playing at CNY Playhouse at Shoppingtown DeWitt.

The show opens with Mele belting out a chugging railroad tune called “The Brighton Line” as we’re introduced to his character, unemployed skiffle musician Francis Henshall. Suddenly struggling to afford his next meal, Francis desperately accepts separate job offers from two different “guvnors” — Roscoe Crabbe, a gangster played by Lauren Puente and Stanley Stubbers, an upper-class twit played by Josh Taylor.

Replete with all the usual tropes of farce — mistaken identities, double-crossings, cross-dressing and slamming doors – “One Man, Two Guvnors” rises above its muddled storyline thanks to the lively songs by tunesmith Grant Olding which intersperse the action.

A two-man pit band featuring pianist and musical director Abel Searor and guitarist Harry Lumb ably accompany various vocal trios from the 15-person cast. Josh Taylor sang a solid lead on “Sweet Suzy,” Alan Stillman crooned “Strung Out Dolly,” Jim Magnarelli boisterously bemoaned “Just My Luck” and three gals — Alica Cobb, Katie Deferio and the ever-effervescent Lauren Puente gave an Andrews Sisters treatment to “Lighten Up and Lay Low.”

The tunes reflect the varied sounds of the early-1960s, and several allusions to The Beatles remind us of that band’s skiffle roots.

So even if you could care less who’s falling in love with whom, who’s ripping off whom and how it will all turn out, you will still dig the music and be thrilled with Mele’s unflagging Francis. In Act 1, for instance Mele convincingly beats himself up in a solo scene that climaxes with a sharp smack to the head with a metal trash-can lid. Slapstick shtick aside, Mele’s character is so personable that his frequent asides to the audience are natural as sunshine.

While Mele’s work is alone with the price of admission, the play’s smallest player, Ms. Binaifer Dabu, nearly steals the show with her deft portrayal of Alfie, an aging male waiter sporting a grey hair-style like Don King’s on steroids.

Dabu is clearly one of Syracuse’s finest female actresses, and this role proves she’s also one of the funniest. On opening night, the audience roared with laughter whenever Alfie fell backward down the stairs accompanied by the clatter of kitchenware.

Director Dustin Czarny had his hands full with a big cast, musical interludes and incessant action, but he kept it all rolling along swiftly and smoothly. Czarny earns extra applause for his functional yet eye-pleasing set. The floor is painted in Union Jack colors off-setting the blueish Brighton Pier backdrop both created by co-designer Karen Greenfield.

Rounding out the cast are Chris Lupia as an over-the-top amateur actor, Rich Bocek as a chef with prison experience, Nicolas MacLane as a bobby, Derek Powell as a barkeep, Dennis Willard as a cabbie and Kristina Abbott as an old lady.

Hey, even if British farce isn’t exactly your cup of tea, you should let down your guard and give this show a try. I guarantee Josh Mele will make it worth your while.

“One Man, Two Guvnors” produced by Patricia Catchouny, runs at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday Jan. 19, 20, 21 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, and at 8 p.m. Jan. 26, 27 and 28, at CNY Playhouse located near the Macy’s entrance at DeWitt’s Shoppingtown Mall; Tickets cost $17 on Thursday and Sunday, and $20 on Friday and Saturday; 885-8960; cnyplayhouse.com.

