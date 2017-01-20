Slentz releases statement on bus driver arrest

Superintendent Ken Slentz releases statement on arrest of First Student bus driver

According to Skaneateles Central School District Superintendent Ken Slentz a driver bus driver with First Student was arrested Thursday on charges of inappropriate contact with a student.

Slentz released the following statement:

I wanted to report to you on a serious issue with one of the drivers from our transportation contract service, First Student Inc., and one of our students.

Yesterday, one of the First Student bus drivers was arrested on charges of inappropriate contact with/endangering the welfare of one of our students. An order of protection was also issued to ensure the ongoing safety of the student involved. To our knowledge, all actions taken by the driver took place after hours and not on the bus.

Prior to the arrest, the driver had been placed on administrative leave by First Student immediately after the SCS administration had received a report from one of our employees of observed inappropriate actions by this individual with the student involved.

We have maintained contact with the Skaneateles Police Department, the County Sheriff’s Abused Persons Unit, First Student, and the family of the student throughout the investigations. In concert with the County, we will be providing support to the student involved as well as to the family and to those students who are otherwise impacted by this situation. As with any such incident, we will continue to review with First Student the procedures involved for hiring to ensure the safety and well-being of the students with whom the employees interact.

