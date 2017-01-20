Six inducted into ESM Athletic Hall of Fame

Jan 20, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Eagle Bulletin, High School, Schools
Five athletes and one coach were inducted into the East Syracuse Minoa Central School District Athletic Hall of Fame Jan. 14. The sixth class of inductees includes, from left, Nancy Ames (Coach), Leah Andrianos (Track, Cross Country, 2007 graduate), Aubrey Bennett (Football, 2000), Nalin Bennett (Softball, 2007), Michelle Lissner (Lacrosse, 2005) and Mike Taylor (Soccer, 1999). (Courtesy ESM School District)
