Six inducted into ESM Athletic Hall of Fame

Jan 20, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, High School, Schools

Six inducted into ESM Athletic Hall of Fame

Five athletes and one coach were inducted into the East Syracuse Minoa Central School District Athletic Hall of Fame Jan. 14. The sixth class of inductees includes, from left, Nancy Ames (Coach), Leah Andrianos (Track, Cross Country, 2007 graduate), Aubrey Bennett (Football, 2000), Nalin Bennett (Softball, 2007), Michelle Lissner (Lacrosse, 2005) and Mike Taylor (Soccer, 1999). (Courtesy ESM School District)

Five athletes and one coach were inducted into the East Syracuse Minoa Central School District Athletic Hall of Fame Jan. 14. The sixth class of inductees includes, from left, Nancy Ames (Coach), Leah Andrianos (Track, Cross Country, 2007 graduate), Aubrey Bennett (Football, 2000), Nalin Bennett (Softball, 2007), Michelle Lissner (Lacrosse, 2005) and Mike Taylor (Soccer, 1999).

