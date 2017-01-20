One-car accident results in fatality in DeWitt

 

Jan 20, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, News

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department has reported the death of a man following a one-car vehicle accident that occurred last night on Butternut Drive in DeWitt.

A fatal one-car accident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 on Butternut Drive in DeWitt. (Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department)

At about 11:34 p.m. on Jan. 19, a sheriff’s deputy traveling north on Butternut Drive near Pyle Drive came upon a one-car crash involving a utility pole. The deputy found the male driver was unconscious and unresponsive and immediately summoned emergency rescue personnel.

Crews from the East Syracuse Fire Department and Minoa Ambulance responded to the scene and extricated the driver from the vehicle, a Volkswagen Jetta.

The vehicle was being operated by a male driver in his 30s, sheriff deputies said, and had been traveling southbound on Butternut Drive when the driver lost control of the vehicle, drove off the east side of the road where it struck a cement barrier before rolling several times and striking a utility pole, bringing down several wires. Deputies say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and suffered traumatic injury.

The driver’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Deputies report Butternut Drive between Pyle Drive and Heritage Landing Drive was closed for several hours while members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team processed the scene and National Grid replaced the pole. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though deputies believe speed was a factor.

