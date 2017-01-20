Next “Art for Kids” Program to explore the world of illuminated manuscripts

Children ages 8 to 14 are invited to explore the world of illuminated manuscripts at the next “Art for Kids” program at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Cazenovia Public Library community room.

An illuminated manuscript is a handwritten book that has been decorated with gold or silver, brilliant colors, elaborate designs or miniature pictures. Medieval Europe had perhaps the longest and most developed tradition of illuminating manuscripts. During the Middle Ages, monks preserved knowledge by meticulously transcribing books by hand. They added embellishments to bring the text to life. As the new art form grew, so too did the spectrum of colors used and the variety of elements added.

In the February installment of Art for Kids, participants will be transported back to an era before the invention of the printing press. Children will gather inspiration from images of medieval texts, such as the Book of Kells, and use their observations to produce their own artistic creations in the style of medieval monks.

All materials will be provided. Class size is limited to ensure program quality. Call or stop by the library to reserve a spot.

Participants will qualify for the chance to win a beautiful art set donated by a good friend of the library. The kit contains 178 pieces, including colored markers, crayons, colored pencils, watercolor cakes, oil pastels, acrylic paint tubes and more — all arranged in a wooden case with adjustable trays.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

