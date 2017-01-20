Movie Review: 2017 At the Movies – What to Expect

By Bernie ‘The Movie Guy’ Ment

Contributing Writer

Much like my Best of 2016 list, I always look forward to the popcorn movies every year — and 2017 will be no exception. A number of films are on my radar this year and this is just a small sampling of what I’m anticipating to be among the better crop of this year’s mainstream releases. I’m sure I’ll enjoy most of them and I hope you will too.

Logan (March)

Hugh Jackman is back for one more go around as the mutant with the extendable Ginsu knives coming out of his hands, Wolverine. Patrick Stewart reprises his role as Professor X as well. Jackman says this is his last time playing the role. We’ll have to see.

Beauty and the Beast (March)

Disney brings one of their best loved animated classics to real life on the big screen (with some animated characters for good measure) with Hermione Granger … er, Emma Watson stepping into the slippers of Belle and Ewan MacGregor, Ian McKellan and Emma Thompson along for the sleigh ride.

The Fate of the Furious (April)

The series that will never die brings in an eighth installment, this time featuring Dominick Toretto (Vin Diesel) as the bad guy? Not sure I buy it, but then again, this is the series that epitomizes the term ‘popcorn cinema.’

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 (May)

If the trailer is any indication, this installment will be just as funny and irreverent as the first movie. The crew is all back for round two, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and the voices of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. I can’t wait!

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (May)

I have some reservations about this one since the last couple of installments were somewhat less than intriguing, but Orlando Bloom, Geoffrey Rush and Keira Knightley have all returned along with star Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem always plays a compelling villain. We’ll see.

Spiderman: Homecoming (July)

Tom Holland is the third actor to play the role of Peter Parker on the big screen following Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield. Here’s the difference — he really does look like a teenager. We’ve seen him already in “Captain America: Civil War.” Can he carry a movie by himself? We’ll see.

War for the Planet of the Apes (July)

It all leads up to this — the battle for Earth has begun and Andy Serkis and Woody Harrelson square off in the showdown. The previews don’t show much, but if the last two movies were any indication, we’re in for another bumpy ride. Hold on to your popcorn for this one!

Flatliners (September)

The original film, released in 1990, still ranks as one of my favorite sci-fi/horror flicks of all time. This one intrigues me. It’s either a remake or a sequel but either way, I’m looking forward to it. Oh, and Kiefer Sutherland is back. Save me a seat.

Blade Runner 2049 (October)

Harrison Ford returns as Rick Deckard, the role he played in the original Blade Runner 35 years ago. Ryan Gosling plays a younger gunslinger in this installment directed by Denis Villeneuve from a concept first developed by writer Philip K. Dick and directed by the legendary Ridley Scott. Bring on the replicants.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (October)

In 2014, “Kingsman: The Secret Service” told this quirky little tale of young secret agents in training to save the world that was both cocky and irreverent. Hopefully, they keep the same irreverent humor going forward in round two.

Thor: Ragnarok (November)

Chris Hemsworth is back for another go around as the moody God of Thunder. Anthony Hopkins is back as his moody dad, Odin. Missing is Natalie Portman as Jane. Oh, but Tom Hiddleston is also back as the trickster Loki, so it can’t be all bad.

Star Wars: Episode VIII (December)

Han Solo may be gone but he won’t be forgotten and Luke and Leia are back for this installment along with new characters Finn, Rey and the evil Kylo Ren. Disney has done right by the franchise so far and I don’t think they’re going to screw things up now.

And that’s just the tip of this year’s iceberg of popcorn movies headed your way at the local multiplexes. There’s a lot more than this on my radar this time out. Check back to this column for my take on these and other upcoming movies in 2017. And as always, dim the lights, pass the popcorn and I’ll see you at the movies!

