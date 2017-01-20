Friends of Lorenzo to present the Bootleggers Ball fundraiser

The Friends of Lorenzo’s biennial fundraising event returns in 2017 with a “Bootleggers Ball,” where the Friends will transform the ballroom at the new Hampton Inn and Suites into a 1920s speakeasy on Feb. 4. Guests will be transported back in time to an era when prohibition was the law and people had to find creative ways to enjoy their libations.

The event will feature live music by the Maria DeSantis Band playing popular standards of the time, 1920s dance performances, costumed role playing, spirits from local distilleries, a menu prepared by the hotel, gaming tables and some special surprises. Costumes for the event are encouraged but not required. There will be a special live dance performance by local resident and Cazenovia icon Ruth Hancock. The event will take place during Cazenovia’s annual Winterfest celebration.

Tickets for the event are $80 per person or $150 for a pair. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased on the Friends of Lorenzo website at friendsoflorenzo.org, or by sending a check, payable to the Friends of Lorenzo, to PO Box 4, Cazenovia, N.Y. 13035.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story