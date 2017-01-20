DeWitt resident elected member at Bousquet Holstein PLLC

Jan 20, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Achievers, Eagle Bulletin
Bousquet Holstein PLLC has recently announced that Joshua S. Werbeck has been elected member effective Jan. 1, 2017. Werbeck is a Central New York native and a part of the Firm’s Real Estate and Business Practice Groups.
Werbeck’s practice includes employment, real estate and transactional legal matters. Werbeck’s experience includes developing workplace policies, wage and hour law, defending discrimination claims, and advising developers and individuals on real estate purchases, sales, “1031 exchanges,” tax credits, and government grants. Werbeck also represents businesses before the New York State Liquor Authority and he is a member of the Firm’s growing Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)(“Drone”) Practice Group.
Werbeck earned his B.A. magna cum laude from Siena College and a J.D. cum laude from Syracuse University College of Law.
Werbeck is a 2016 recipient of the Central New York Business Journal’s “40 Under Forty” award and a member of the 2017 Leadership Greater Syracuse class. Josh is the President of the Board of Directors for Sarah’s Guest House, Inc. He lives in DeWitt with his wife, Leanne.
I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.
Jan 20, 2017 0
Jan 20, 2017 0
Jan 20, 2017 0
Jan 20, 2017 0
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jan 20, 2017
Jan 20, 2017
Jan 20, 2017
Jan 20, 2017