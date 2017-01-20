DeWitt resident elected member at Bousquet Holstein PLLC

Bousquet Holstein PLLC has recently announced that Joshua S. Werbeck has been elected member effective Jan. 1, 2017. Werbeck is a Central New York native and a part of the Firm’s Real Estate and Business Practice Groups.

Werbeck’s practice includes employment, real estate and transactional legal matters. Werbeck’s experience includes developing workplace policies, wage and hour law, defending discrimination claims, and advising developers and individuals on real estate purchases, sales, “1031 exchanges,” tax credits, and government grants. Werbeck also represents businesses before the New York State Liquor Authority and he is a member of the Firm’s growing Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)(“Drone”) Practice Group.

Werbeck earned his B.A. magna cum laude from Siena College and a J.D. cum laude from Syracuse University College of Law.

Werbeck is a 2016 recipient of the Central New York Business Journal’s “40 Under Forty” award and a member of the 2017 Leadership Greater Syracuse class. Josh is the President of the Board of Directors for Sarah’s Guest House, Inc. He lives in DeWitt with his wife, Leanne.

