Area Police Blotters: Weeks of Jan. 1 to 11

Manlius

Robert G. Iles, 64, of Williamson Street, Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with petit larceny.

Trytan S. Chartier, 20, of Burnett Avenue, Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with petit larceny.

Joseph D. Lathrop, 26, of Washington Street, Manlius, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with DWAI drugs, speeding and leaving the scene of property damage.

Timothy J. Hetzer, 36, of Flyer Road, Kirkville, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, an uninspected motor vehicle and a window tint violation.

Troy M. Goldin, 21, of Kinne Street, East Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and inadequate headlights.

Cindy J. Maxim, 40, of Stark Street, Utica, was arrested Jan. 6 on a bench warrant.

Gabriel J. Beltian, 35, of Albany Street, Cazenovia, was arrested Jan. 6 on a bench warrant.

Roger E. Blaise, 32, of Fremont Road, Manlius, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with assault in the third degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Jacqualin S. Ennis-Pilato, 30, of James Street, Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 5 on a bench warrant.

Matthew R. Chapman, 27, of Canton Street, Baldwinsville, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and an uninspected motor vehicle.

Richard M. McCarthy, 50, of Kirkville Road, Kirkville, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with identity theft in the first and second degrees and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.

Christopher M. Burden, 26, of Roycroft Road, DeWitt, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the second, third, fourth and seventh degrees, criminal possession of marijuana in the second degree and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree.

Nicholas J. Standford, 30, of Town Garden Drive, Liverpool, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with an unsafe move from lane, leaving the scene of property damage, a DWI, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of more than. 08 percent, an aggravated DWI and refusal to take breath test.

