THE BAKSHI BLOG: Screening our kid’s screen time

Recently, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) updated its outdated guidelines on children’s screen time. Previously, the AAP set a simple recommendation of no more than two hours in front of the TV for kids over the age of 2. However, today our children are growing up in a pervasive digital environment. The landscape has changed from a passive TV screen experience to multiple interactive screens.

The statistics are astounding. For example, today teens spend nine hours a day using media — that’s more than teens spend sleeping, on average. This dramatic change in technology required updating AAP guidelines.

First, we must answer the question, what is “screen time”? The AAP defines it as time spent using digital media for “entertainment purposes.” To the dismay of kids, and to the joy of parents, online homework does not count as screen time.

No screen time for infants 18 months and younger

Eliminating screen time for babies is important for brain development. To develop thinking, verbal, motor and social skills, babies need hands-on exploration and social interaction without being overstimulated. The noise and lights of a screen can be distracting for a baby, even without looking directly at the screen. For example, if the TV is on in the background while a mother is breast feeding, this can be overstimulating for her baby, potentially causing distress and sleep problems.

One hour of screen time for children 2 to 5 years of age

Video-chatting with grandma and grandpa today? That’s okay, according to the AAP. The guideline cites emerging evidence showing that at two years of age, children can learn words and be emotionally involved while video-chatting with family. One key note is that parental involvement is important during any screen time. For example, after video chatting, repeat to your child what grandma and grandpa said on the screen.

In terms of TV, the AAP prefers Sesame Street and PBS as two sources of evidence-based educational television. But the same rule of parental involvement applies to TV. Watch shows with your children and help them understand what they are seeing and how they can apply what they’ve learned in day to day life. A good rule of thumb for parents is to treat TV/video interaction like you would story time: point out important characters/events and repeat what you’re viewing.

Limit media usage in children 6 years and older

In this age group, parents are in charge of media usage. Whereas benefits of technology include exposure to current events, collaboration on homework and the ability to communicate over long distances, there are risks such as reduction of physical activity and exposure to cyber bullying, compromised privacy and sexting (if you’d like to read more on risks and benefits visit pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/138/5/e20162592). The key is moderation, and parents can use the Family Media Use Plan (found here: HealthyChildren.org/MediaUsePlan) to develop a personalized plan for their children that attend to each child’s age, health, and temperament.

When composing their plan, parents should consider productivity over entertainment and realize that children and teenagers need adequate sleep (8 to 12 hours depending on age), social interaction with friends and family and at least one hour of physical activity.

Also, the AAP asserts that parent media usage is a “strong predictor” of a child’s media habits, so be a role model for your kids. Other neat tips from the AAP include encouraging children to not sleep with devices, create “media free zones” such as the dinner table and bedrooms and discourage entertainment media while doing homework. Create a Family Media Use Plan today. Your children will thank you in the future.

Dr. Fozia Bakshi is a pediatric physician practicing in Cazenovia at the Community Memorial Family Health Center located at 3045 John Trush Jr Blvd. She currently sees patients at the Community Memorial Family Health Center in Morrisville. Dr. Bakshi specializes in the care of children from birth through adolescence.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story