GUEST COLUMN: Cazenovia town officials seeking volunteers to serve on municipal boards

By Kristi Andersen

Town board member

Are you interested in learning about and serving your community? The Cazenovia Town Board is looking for a few good neighbors to fill openings that periodically come up on our Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, Board of Assessment Review and the Cazenovia Advisory Conservation Commission (CACC).

As Mike Palmer (who has served on both the Planning Board and the ZBA) believes, “the ZBA, CACC or Planning Boards are great places to get involved. Important, long-lasting decisions are often made at this level.” Bob Ridler, who has recently joined the Planning Board, says it has been very satisfying “working with neighbors who have a shared desire to maintain the special character of our community.”

The Planning Board administers the zoning laws of the town and deals with requests for subdivision, site plan review and storm water management. There are seven members, appointed by the town board. Members attend monthly Planning Board meetings (7:30 p.m., first Thursday of the month) and monthly work sessions, as well as assuming responsibility for managing individual applicants’ files.

The ZBA has the authority to hear and decide appeals from decisions of the enforcement officer who administers our zoning laws, and to grant variances and special use permits. There are five members who meet on the fourth Monday of the month.

The Board of Assessment Review’s purpose is to guarantee taxpayers’ rights by hearing real property assessment complaints (grievances) and arriving at fair and impartial determinations regarding those complaints. There are five members on this board and they meet on Grievance Day (the first Thursday following the fourth Tuesday) in May. Interested parties should have knowledge of property values in the area.

The Cazenovia Area Conservation Commission was established in 1974 to work in partnership with the town board and the Planning Board toward the preservation and improvement of the quality of the natural and man-made environment in the town. The CACC provides advice about the environmental impact of proposed developments or buildings. It has seven members, and may be called upon to conduct on-site visits and make recommendations to the Planning Board. Being a member of the CACC means that you have a direct impact on our community’s environmental health.

If you would like more information, the town website (townofcazenovia.org) contains membership lists and meeting minutes, or you can call Connie Sunderman at the town offices, 655-9213 ext. 6. There is a simple application form for all four boards on the website as well.

The town board considers geographical distribution, employment background and special expertise in order to maintain a balance of individuals with diversified backgrounds and concerns, committed to working with their neighbors to preserve, maintain and improve our unique community.

