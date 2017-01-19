Cazenovia High School Drama Club to stage ‘42nd Street’

Jan 19, 2017 Jason Emerson Arts, Cazenovia Republican
Auditions have been held and rehearsals are well underway as the Cazenovia High School Drama Club prepares for its staging of “42nd Street.” The ultimate show-biz musical, “42nd Street” is a celebration of Broadway, Times Square and the people who make the magic of musical theatre. The score is full of Broadway standards, including “You’re Getting to be a Habit with Me,” “Dames,” “We’re in the Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “Shuffle Off to Buffalo” and “Forty-Second Street.”
Show performances will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 9, 10 and 11. The curtain will go up at 4 p.m. on Thursday and 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cazenovia senior citizens (age 62 and up) may attend the Thursday, March 9, performance free of charge. All other seats for that performance and the evening shows are $10. Reserved seats will go on sale Monday, Feb. 6.
Tickets may be obtained by calling the High School ticket office at 655-5309. Tickets may also be ordered online beginning Feb. 6, from the Drama Club website at cazenoviacsd.com.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Jan 19, 2017 0
Jan 19, 2017 0
Jan 19, 2017 0
Jan 18, 2017 0
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jan 19, 2017
Jan 19, 2017
Jan 19, 2017
Jan 19, 2017