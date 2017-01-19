 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Cazenovia High School Drama Club to stage ‘42nd Street’

Jan 19, 2017 Arts, Cazenovia Republican

Cazenovia High School Drama Club to stage ‘42nd Street’

Ticket sales begin Feb. 6 for March performances

Auditions have been held and rehearsals are well underway as the Cazenovia High School Drama Club prepares for its staging of “42nd Street.” The ultimate show-biz musical, “42nd Street” is a celebration of Broadway, Times Square and the people who make the magic of musical theatre. The score is full of Broadway standards, including “You’re Getting to be a Habit with Me,” “Dames,” “We’re in the Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “Shuffle Off to Buffalo” and “Forty-Second Street.”

Show performances will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 9, 10 and 11. The curtain will go up at 4 p.m. on Thursday and 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cazenovia senior citizens (age 62 and up) may attend the Thursday, March 9, performance free of charge. All other seats for that performance and the evening shows are $10. Reserved seats will go on sale Monday, Feb. 6.

Tickets may be obtained by calling the High School ticket office at 655-5309. Tickets may also be ordered online beginning Feb. 6, from the Drama Club website at cazenoviacsd.com.

Comment on this Story

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field van buren volleyball West Genesee Westhill